EXCLUSIVE: Finally, Bollywood gets a comedy from Priyadarshan, as Hungama 2 watches theatrical release around May
The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash as the lead and is a sequel to the 2003 cult comedy Hungama starring Akshaye Khanna.
Pinkvilla was the first to announce that Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starring Roohi Afzana will be the first major Hindi film to hit theaters as everything is set for a theatrical release on March 5th. the drama, Sooryavanshi directed by Akshay Kumar, is more or less confirmed for a Good Friday release, however, the exact way and model of release remains to be determined. And now Pinkvilla has more good news for the exhibition industry with the sequel to the cult 2003 comedy Hungama is gearing up for a summer vacation release.
He’s a full family artist, and the team believes the summer vacation is the best time for the film to attract target audiences. They are still working on the exact exit strategy and also discuss the exit terms with the venue owners. An official announcement will be made in the next 2 weeks, once all the formalities are sorted out, a source close to the development revealed, further adding that it is currently in post-production. While a lot of post-production has been done in the lockdown, they are now working on the climax parts and putting the finishing touches on the film, the source added.
Hungama’s sequel features Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav, Tiku Talsania, Manoj Joshi, and Johny Lever in key roles. It marks Priyadarshan’s return to Bollywood after 9 years, when it would be Priyan’s first comedy in that industry since Khatta Meetha in 2010. The film’s central humor stems from the comedy error that arises due to the Paresh Rawal’s insecurity for his beautiful wife, Shilpa Shetty. When we reached out to producer Ratan Jain of Venus, he confirmed the news by saying: We are discussing the release strategy right now and plan to release during the summer break around May. The film is in the editing phase and we will make an official announcement on the exact release date within 10 days.
Priyadarshan is known for its laughter riots like Hera Pheri, Hungama, Hulchul, Bhagam Bhaa, Garam Masala, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dhan among many others and achieved the title of King of Comedies in Bollywood. His next post Hungama 2 is expected to feature Akshay Kumar in the lead.
