Kacey Musgraves gets outspoken about her divorce from Ruston Kelly: our seasons have changed





Kacey Musgraves has been honest about her divorce from Ruston Kelly. The couple originally tied the knot in 2017 after meeting in Nashville. They called on him to quit in 2020. “[It] it just didn’t work, ”the country singer said Rolling stone Friday. “It’s nothing more than that. These are two people who love each other so much, but for many reasons it hasn’t worked out. I mean, the seasons are changing. Our seasons have changed.” The 32-year-old said the experience made her see marriage differently. KACEY MUSGRAVES SEND BIRTHDAY MESSAGE TO EX RUSTON KELLY “Part of me is questioning marriage as a whole, in general,” she explained. “I mean, I was open to this when it came into my life. I kissed him. I just have to tell myself that I was brave to follow through on those feelings. But look at Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. They are doing something right. “ The Hollywood couple have been in a relationship since 1983. But there are other things Musgraves learned about herself. “I think I live better on my own,” she says. “I think it’s normal to realize that. I’ve thought a lot about growing up as a woman in the South and being an artist from a young age, we were told to please, to make that happy person. It has to imprint on your code. It kind of erodes the boundaries. So I’m trying to look at things that may no longer be useful and maybe unlearn some things. “ KACEY MUSGRAVES SUPPORTS EX RUSTON KELLY AFTER THEIR SPLIT Despite the split, the pair still remain friendly. “With a heavy heart but full of hope, we wanted to express our own thoughts on what was going on,” the duo said. People magazine in July. “These types of announcements are still subject to scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop this before it even starts.” “We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and that we have changed each other endlessly for the better,” the statement continued. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we have shared as husband and wife. It is a soul connection that can never be erased.” “We made this painful decision together, a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can,” they shared. “It just didn’t work. Although we part with the marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. CLICK HERE TO GET A FOX NEWS APP “We have no blame, anger or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for both of us as we learn to navigate through this.”

