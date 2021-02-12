Emraan Hashmi to take on Salman Khan as villain in spy thriller Tiger 3: Bollywood News





Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif set to launch spy thriller Tiger 3 after 2019 Bharat. Previously, it was reported that both actors are busy fulfilling their work commitments and will report to the Tiger franchise as RAW and ISI agents starting in March. Filming will begin at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Now the big news is that Emraan Hashmi has been roped up to play the villain in the movie. According to reports, Emraan Hashmi fits the role well and is set to take on Salman Khan in the film’s third installment. He is known to be an intense actor and the quality of the role would have won him over. More details are awaited! Since the third installment is supposed to be done on a large scale with a reported budget of Rs. 350 crore, the long program will start in Mumbai in March. After the nearly month-long program, Katrina and Salman will resume their respective programs. The actor will start Radhe your most wanted bhai promotions in April as Katrina Kaif is about to begin filming on her next film. Meanwhile, the manufacturers plan to start the Europe schedule in June 2021. Maneesh Sharma, who began pre-production in December 2020, is directing the third installment. YRF plans to carry out a 40 to 45 day filming program at several locations in Europe. As COVID-19 cases have seen an upsurge in Europe, manufacturers are hoping that by June the situation may be better. Meanwhile, there is also another option to shoot in Istanbul. But, an important part will be shot in Europe. The directors plan to shoot the film abroad in real locations. Tiger 3, produced by Yash Raj Films, will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. READ ALSO: Salman Khan thanks fans for unwavering support after being relieved by fake affidavit in Blackbuck poaching case Other pages: Tiger 3 Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos