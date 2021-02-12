The Walking Dead actor C Thomas Howell teases final season return

The walking dead Actor C. Thomas Howell has teased his comeback as filming for the final season of the AMC show begins.

Howell made an appearance in the season nine episode “ Stradivarius ” as an unnamed Hilltop Guard, six years after Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes disappeared.

In her previous appearance, Howell’s character approached Michonne and Siddiq to alert them to the location of the injured Rosita.

In a new video posted by fansite The Walking Dead HQsureTwitter, Howell is seen saying, “I have to leave tomorrow and go to work,” he says to the camera. “It’s time to go run over some zombies.”

Filming for season 11 began earlier this week in Georgia a year later than originally planned, on what will be the final chapter in the AMC show’s story, before several spin-offs lead the characters in. new directions.

Production remained closed on set in Georgia for over seven months, before the bonus episodes of Season 10 of The walking dead were shot in October.

“Congratulations to our team and our cast (asskickers, the lot of them!) For the long-awaited start of filming on S11,” writer-producer Kevin Deiboldt tweeted Monday, February 8 to confirm the news. “A full year (effed up) in the works, we really hope it’s worth the wait.”

Six new bonus episodes ofThe walking dead will air at the end of the month to wrap up the previous season, which has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The eleventh and final season of the shows will then arrive next year.