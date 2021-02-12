Shaka King goes to Hollywood

Shaka King felt depressed. It was his last scheduled day at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival, and the trip did not go well. Senior director of Kings, a bittersweet comedy about the misadventures of a marijuana addicted couple called The new herbs, had been rejected by all the big Hollywood companies. Newlyweeds had cost King and his investors six figures, but it ultimately sold, to a small Canadian distributor, for just $ 25,000, a result that still leaves a bad taste in its mouth. Even the weather seemed to be against King, a bad snowstorm in Park City, Utah, had blocked his flight back to New York, leaving him stranded in town for an extra deflating night.

At his hotel that evening, King met another first-time filmmaker, Ryan Coogler, whose flight had also been canceled. Cooglers’ experience at Sundance was virtually the opposite of Kings. He just won first prize for his feature film Fruitvale Station. But the two men, among the very rare black directors of the festival, had noticed each other while going around. They decided to meet for dinner.

You quickly make friends with Shaka, Coogler, who directed Creed and Black Panther, told me recently. He’s hilarious, smart and charismatic, you just want to be with him.