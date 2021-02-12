Apple Valley actor Landon Banx in ‘Christmas Slasher’ | Apple Valley

The independent film is a tribute to the horror of the 80s
Christmas comes more than once a year for Apple Valleys Landyn Banx.
On the heels of releasing a new Christmas music album in early December, the local actor also filmed scenes for a new indie horror film called Christmas Slasher on January 30 near Duluth.
Lady Destiny Productions has a draft version of the film for Christmas 2021 and where it will release has not been finalized.
Like I didn’t have enough Christmas working on my album most of the last year. Christmas wasn’t over with me a few days ago when I filmed my scenes, Banx said with a laugh in a February 2 interview.
Born as Christopher Steven Bollenbach in Owatonna, he is known professionally as Landyn Banx. He grew up in Faribault, where he lived for 20 years before moving to Apple Valley in 2002. Banx studied Marketing and Business at Dakota County Technical College and also acted with Cynthia Uhrich of In The Moment Acting Studio in St Paul.
Banx has appeared in more than 125 acting projects ranging from feature films, shorts and student films to commercials, infomercials and music videos since he decided to pursue an acting career in 2006.
Christmas Slasher is directed by Destiny Soria, who also stars in the film and owner of Lady Destiny Productions. According to a press release, the film brings a touch of horror to classic characters like Santa Claus, Rudolph and Mrs. Claus, while also adding a psychological element to the mix.
The story centers on a group of college students who decide to spend their Christmas vacation in the woods at an old childhood lair.
They have no idea that this might be their last Christmas. As Alita Claus and her friends settle in for a weekend of hunting, drinking and playing, things quickly go wrong, the statement said. Not only is there a murderous zombie reindeer on the loose. But someone has angered Mr. and Mrs. Claus and now the cheerful couple who bring the Christmas spirit to millions of people are in a murderous rampage with the whole group on the target list. Can Alita save her friends before it’s too late?
Banx described the film as a tribute to the low budget horror films of the 1980s. He said his participation in Christmas Slasher drew him in because those types of films were some of the first he remembers watching. in his childhood in the 80s.
It’s a little nostalgic for me and for a piece of my childhood, he says.
The film is not Banx’s first experience with Soria. They’ve collaborated on other projects, including Wolf Trap, a five-minute short film about a guardian shapeshifter wolf that can be viewed on Amazon Prime.
So, after Soria told him about starting work on Christmas Slasher, he said he would be interested in joining the cast. He read the role of Landyn, a hunter, in late 2019 and was cast for the role, he said.
Banx said he appears in the film’s first five minutes as a comedic relief.
I can’t tell you what’s happening to me but it’s really exciting to be a part of something that has so much momentum, he says.
The cast includes names that will be familiar to fans of the horror genre, including Felissa Rose, Nicholas Brendon and Lloyd Kaufman, Banx said.
Rose is known for playing the role of Angela in the cult 1983 film “Sleepaway Camp” and other horror films such as “Caesar and Otto’s Summer Camp” and “Deadly Little Christmas,” according to her website, felissarose.com.
So having her attached to it is really, I think, going to push her out there and some of the other people, Banx said.
Brendon played the role of Xander Harris in the television series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” which ran from 1997 to 2003. Kaufman is the founder of Troma Films which produced films such as “Monster in the Closet”, ” Class of Nuke ‘Em High “,” Fortress of Amerikkka “and” Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead “, according to imdb.com.
Production during COVID-19
Banx said Christmas Slasher is the first feature he has worked on since COVID-19 launched in 2020. The process of working on the film has been very different from before the pandemic.
Table reads of the script, which would normally be done in person by the cast, were to be done through Zoom. Banx said he had to pass two negative COVID-19 tests before he could film his scenes. Other precautions were taken, including social distancing and the wearing of masks.
If I wasn’t healthy then I wouldn’t have been able to participate in the fun, he says.
All of his scenes were filmed in one day. He forgot to wear gloves in the first scene he filmed which he said was a mistake due to the cold weather. He had to keep them off for the rest of the parts he was filmed in for the sequel. Another highlight of the shoot was that he fired a gun with blank ammunition for the first time, he added.
Banx remains busy with other projects this year, including a cover of the song Sissy Boys by Donny West, a friend of his; write her first children’s book, Dinahs Birthday and work on her memoir.