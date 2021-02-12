10 spooky performances by Bollywood actresses from the past decade





Over the past decade, Bollywood has changed a lot in terms of the representation of women. Previously, actresses were only meant to play a supporting role or just be a feast for the eyes in films, but now that viewers are evolving, they’re being given something different to do. Over the past 10 to 15 years, we have seen many strong, independent female characters on screen who have been hugely celebrated by the masses. This response built a bridge of trust between creators and viewers, which ultimately resulted in a good number of films in 2020 being directed by women. Here is a list of our favorite performances of Bollywood actresses from 2010 to 2019 that gave us goosebumps, made us cry and made us clap. ALSO READ: The Most Anticipated Bollywood Movies Of 2021 Tabu like Simi

since Andhadhun (2018) Priyanka chopra as MC Mary Kom

by Mary Kom (2014) Vidya Balan as Silk Smitha

from The Dirty Picture (2011) Sonam kapoor as Neerja Bhanot

after Neerja (2016) Deepika padukone like Tara

by Tamasha (2015) Anushka sharma like Meera

from NH10 (2015) Radhika fit like Mehak

according to Phobia (2016) Taapsee Pannu like Naina

since Badla (2019) Neena Gupta like Noor

based on The Last Color (2019) Kalki Koechlin like Laila

by Margarita with a Straw (2014) There are plenty of other performances such as Heart Tears, Head Scratches, Nail Gnawing from other actresses that are also worth enjoying. The list above only includes our favorites from the past decade. But if you want to know more, here are some honorable mentions; Kangana Ranaut by Manikarnika (2019), Alia Bhatt by Raazi (2018), Rani Mukerji by Mardaani (2014), Bhumi Pednekar by Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Fatima Sana Shaikh by Dangal (2016).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos