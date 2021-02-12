Entertainment
New York-based Indian actor and filmmaker Sameeksha international success
Actress and filmmaker Sameeksha Katyal is one of the few successful New York-based women aspiring to be big in Hollywood. In 2019, she wrote her first short film “U & Me” which was co-produced by her as a lead actor and was well received at film festivals, with seven nominations 7, the finalist award at First Time Filmmaker Festival and winner for Best Film in the Drama category. It has been picked up for distribution by the BeBop channel and will be available on RokuTV, Hulu, Vudu and Amazon TV in 2021.
She was born and raised in India and has been involved as a writer, director and actress in India with directors and actors from the Delhi National Theater School. She then moved to the United States in 2016 on a scholarship to study at Drexel University where she studied economics and theater. She has performed in numerous productions in India, Drexel and New York.
Since 2019, she has been actively involved with the Chelsea Repertory Lab at the Acting Studio in Manhattan, NYC to learn where she trained in Sanford Meisner theater techniques under the guidance of studio director James Price and has participated in numerous Broadway theater festivals. Sam is trained in voice, speech and accents at the Studio. She is now preparing her first feature film with the director of the dramaturgy program at Chelsea Rep Lab.
As a woman and a person of color, Sam strives to break the glass ceiling by pocketing important roles and going beyond the stereotypical type casting in the film industry. Her struggle therefore becomes more difficult than her peers, “My brand is all about strong, independent women and their empowerment, and I have carried the same message throughout my acting roles and my film endeavors. “.
“The Interview from Hell” is his second adventure, a desktop comedy has won over 45 selections at film festivals and won 10 awards, already at various international film festivals in categories such as Best Director, Best People’s Choice in August 2020, Best short film, Audience award, among others. It has been screened in many countries around the world. Sam shared, “Making a short film during a pandemic was probably the most insane idea I had, while my friends laughed at my big ambition, I was happy that two people believed in me and collaborated with me to make it a huge success.
Interview from Hell is Sameeksha Katyal’s debut as the sole producer and lead actor. Frank DeChirico, his NYFW mentor, helped run the business, telling his compelling writings. With the success of Interview from Hell, Sameeksha or Sam, now wants to explore a wider horizon as an international artist in the otherwise dominated Hollywood industry. She wants to use her experience and her films as a platform to direct her journey and inspire many Indians, especially women who want to pursue a career as an actress and director in Hollywood.
The idea for the film struck her when one of her friends, Michael, was fired and struggled to find a job during the pandemic. When he told him about his experience, Samiksha realized his experience of working tirelessly in his finance position. She asked him to write a sketch of his experiments. This is how the hell interview went! The pandemic that followed gave the title that interesting edge on how people experience their own version of hell in these trying times.
Given its realistic dramatization, Interview from Hell has won praise in the US and international press. The story evolves on the interview of Tom, the candidate, by a polite interviewee Eve. She realizes that this guy is a little intense as he unleashes his passion for the coming apocalypse and scares her. The film was shot during COVID in a private office in New Jersey. As everything was closed when countries followed global lockdowns, their team connected with friends in the industry to help with editing, background music and finishing before submitting to film festivals. It took us 2.5 months from March to May to complete post-production.
She has also been a successful model and now business mentor at Drexel University and also contributed to the #HeforShe campaign as a young volunteer. As a former world-class tennis player, she also hosts a free summer tennis training camp in New York City to encourage women’s participation in sports.
To find out about the latest updates to the film, visit its official website www.sameekshalav.com or follow production developments via Facebook or Instagram @ sameeksha.lav
