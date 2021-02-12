Hollywood reporter names James Hibberd general writer





This marks a return to THR for Hibberd, who was most recently editor-in-chief at Entertainment Weekly.

James Hibberd, award-winning journalist who has been a leading voice in entertainment news for nearly two decades, joins The Hollywood Reporter as a writer in the broad sense. Hibberd, who has distinguished himself by his expert analyzes, his latest news and his essential profiles, will join THRcovering television and genre films, continuing to provide in-depth behind-the-scenes coverage of the entertainment industry. It will be a comeback for Hibberd, who was once a TV editor at The Hollywood Reporter. “James is an incredibly talented writer and journalist, and I am delighted to meet him at The Hollywood Reporter, “says Nekesa Mumbi Moody, THR Managing Editor. “With his great industry expertise and strength in breaking news, he will be another great addition to our great team, and will continue THR tradition of expert reporting on Hollywood affairs and the people who run them. “ “The Hollywood Reporter has an excellent reputation and has produced some of the best entertainment newspapers in the country,” Hibberd said. “I am delighted to return to THR to join Nekesa and her team of stellar journalists as they continue to cover this ever-changing industry. “ Hibberd was most recently editor-in-chief at Weekly entertainment, where he regularly scored scoops with his cover, including Game of thrones franchise. Last year he published the book Fire Can’t Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series. Hibberd, is based in Austin, Texas. He will begin his new role on March 8.







