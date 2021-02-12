Lana Condor says goodbye to all the boys

How did you make this last film?

I remember thinking, how did I get here? I wanted nothing more than to finish it as I would be super proud of Lara Jean. So I was just hellish; I was constantly talking to the director, the producers and the writers and everyone, you guys, we have to show her when she comes into the world as a young lady choosing herself for the first time.

It was a crazy emotional experience, because the last few years have been the biggest and the biggest lows of my life. [She has said she felt burned out after the first film.] I love the movies, the friends I made in the movies, the story I love the colors in our movies, pinks and teals. So knowing that this is the last time I will be in the bedroom, the last time I will be in school, all of these things that I have spent so much time in over the past three years, is touching. I will miss it a lot.

What was it like filming in Korea?

We went there during typhoon season. So I was like, who thought of that? But it was amazing. We were only shooting tourist stuff so we were able to shoot anywhere we would have been as normal tourists. We would meet people on the street and people would walk into the shot during filming and just say, Oh hi! I love your movie! And we’re like, you’re in it.