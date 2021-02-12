Entertainment
Lana Condor says goodbye to all the boys
The first two movies in the Netflix trilogy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before pretty much ticked every box on the rom-com boy-drama teen bingo card: Boy Next Door, Boy Doomed to being on the losing side of a love triangle and, most importantly, the boy who helps hatch a fake dating plot that inevitably gets not so wrong.
So when it came time to film the final episode, Lana Condor, who plays Lara Jean, the girl at the center of everything, was about to change the pace: it’s called To All the Boys, the actress from 23, said Monday in an interview with Zoom. His summer on boys. From day 1. We get it.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever, which starts airing on Friday, sidelines Team Josh and Team John Ambrose and Team Peter in favor of Team Lara Jean, while they are in the edge of some major decisions in life as you approach high school graduation. She’s a far cry from the desperate romantic who wrote her feelings down in love letters rather than acting on them, a habit that sparked the antics of the first film when the letters inadvertently reached their recipients.
Much has changed for Condor as well. She became a star overnight with the first opus, in 2018, and after To All the Boys, she is ready to play and produce. a new comic series for Netflix.
But first, after several years of a lightning-fast work schedule, she focused on settling into her new Seattle home with her boyfriend, actor Anthony De La Torre, and her dog, Emmy. As she prepares to say goodbye to the character who has defined her career so far, Condor discussed what it means to be one of the few Asian-American actresses to headline a romantic comedy and why. Always and Forever’s Lara Jean is his favorite. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.
This time last year you surprised fans at the Théâtre de Paris in New York for a screening of the second film in the trilogy, an experience that seems quite foreign now. How do you feel looking back?
It was really moving and it made me feel overwhelmed with joy. I put so much of myself in these movies because I love them. And they have changed my life too. But looking back, I was running on smokes at that point, because I was shooting the movies back to back, and then doing the big press tour. I would have liked to have understood everything and be really present.
How did you make this last film?
I remember thinking, how did I get here? I wanted nothing more than to finish it as I would be super proud of Lara Jean. So I was just hellish; I was constantly talking to the director, the producers and the writers and everyone, you guys, we have to show her when she comes into the world as a young lady choosing herself for the first time.
It was a crazy emotional experience, because the last few years have been the biggest and the biggest lows of my life. [She has said she felt burned out after the first film.] I love the movies, the friends I made in the movies, the story I love the colors in our movies, pinks and teals. So knowing that this is the last time I will be in the bedroom, the last time I will be in school, all of these things that I have spent so much time in over the past three years, is touching. I will miss it a lot.
What was it like filming in Korea?
We went there during typhoon season. So I was like, who thought of that? But it was amazing. We were only shooting tourist stuff so we were able to shoot anywhere we would have been as normal tourists. We would meet people on the street and people would walk into the shot during filming and just say, Oh hi! I love your movie! And we’re like, you’re in it.
How did you experience the end of the Lara Jeans story?
What I’m most proud of is that she never really loses her odd little -isms and quirks, and she never loses or changes her personality. It’s really hard not to do when you’re in high school. Yes, the Lara Jean we see in the third movie is an adult Lara Jean, and she’s different in that she has a life experience now, but ultimately the things that make her her, she never let go.
Were you able to keep clothes?
Was I able to keep any of the clothes? No. Did I steal the clothes? Yes. We spent hours and hours on each outfit making it perfect, because we saw in the first movie that the girls actually went out to buy the outfits.
In the third movie they have this bowling jersey that we imitate The great Lebowski, so I have this. I have the hat box, which is not a piece of clothing, but I wasn’t going to leave the set without it. I have this blue silk jacket that she wears for a scene with Peter [in Part 1] when she talks about people leaving The more people you let into your life, the more they can come out. I like this. I took jeans, which is not exciting, but it’s very difficult to find good jeans.
The movies are based on Jenny Hans books, and it’s fun to spot her cameos in each movie. What has been your relationship with her in recent years?
She’s like my sister. Were still on the phone for hours and hours. When we first spoke years ago, she said, I just want you as Lana and as an Asian American girl to have the same opportunities as Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss or Kristen Stewart as Bella from Twilight. And that was before we even knew we would have three movies. I’ve never seen anyone tell me that, especially as an Asian-American actress almost to the point where I was, is that even possible?
Was this aspect of representation a priority for you when making the films? Did that add extra pressure?
I read the book right before the audition, and that’s when I was like, okay, I have to have it. Because she’s an Asian-American girl falling in love and that’s something we have to see.
But when we were making the movies, it was almost like I was just Lana. Because at the end of the day, it’s about a young girl falling in love and showing that anyone can fall in love. So I think it was on my mind, but it wasn’t either. Because I don’t walk around in life like, Asian Lana goes to the store, Asian Lana goes for food, Asian Lana walks my dog.
We have reached the end of what Jenny Han wrote for Lara Jean. But do you see a scenario where we could see more of this story unfold, or where you could play this character again?
I think I never say never. [But] the third is all I know. For me, this is the end. But I would really like to see Lara Jean and Peter in their mid to late twenties. Like they went to college, and I want to see what they look like in the workspace. I have this dream of Lara Jean working in some field of literature, I don’t know, in New York, writing, living her life. Because I personally have a feeling that they are going to try to make it work in college, but they are going to have to grow up separately to be fully ready to reunite.
But I know for a fact that they are going to get married; theyre going to live happily ever after. I just think they have to grow as individuals first. And then I would love to see them meet again, like in a cafe writing an article for a newspaper she works for, and it turns out he’s there, and they meet again from one side to the other. new way where they are older and developed. It would be really good. If that happens, you heard it here first.
