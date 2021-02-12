10 reasons why we believe that Stanley Tucci can play it all | Entertainment

With over 100 acting credits to his name, Stanley Tucci’s career is like the best dinner: there’s a little something for everyone.
From Shakespeare to comedies, animated adventures and blockbuster franchises, Tucci is a form-changing master. His work as an actor is one of the many reasons he has become a fan favorite, able to dominate social feeds. with just a cocktail. Tucci has crafted a career that anyone can enjoy, developing an audience as large as the characters he played.
With so many titles, it’s hard to play favorites. But if we had to pick ten roles that show off Tucci’s versatility, we’d start with the list below.
“Big night” (1996)
This Sundance shot was a big screen breakthrough for Tucci, who co-directed and co-wrote the film. Set in the 1950s, “Big Night” tells the story of two brothers who dream of success with a restaurant that celebrates authentic Italian cuisine.
But the siblings – Tony Shalhoub like Primo and Tucci like Secondo – are way ahead of their time; Americans in the 1950s believed that Italian cuisine could be boiled down to a plate of spaghetti and meatballs. To save their restaurant in disarray, the brothers decide to give their all with extraordinary extravagance of the “big night”. The film is “one of the great culinary films”, Roger Ebert wrote in his review, “And yet it is much more”.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (1999)
Do you remember the Shakespearean phase of the 1990s? There was “Shakespeare In Love”; “Romeo + Juliet”; “10 things I hate about you”; and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which featured Tucci as the fairy Puck prankster. Accompanied by a star-studded cast – including Michelle Pfeiffer, Kevin Kline, Sam Rockwell, and Calista Flockhart – this classic tour showcased Tucci’s comedy chops yet again.
Where to watch: Purchase on demand
“We Dance? (2004)
The reviews were lukewarm about this movie in general, but there was love for Tucci as a supporting player. The story isn’t centered on his character, a lawyer named Link who is passionate about ballroom dancing, but he delivered a performance nonetheless. the New York Times called “funniest of all.”
“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)
With Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Tucci all starring in this comedy-drama about the ruthless inner workings of a fashion magazine, it’s no surprise we still quote some to this day.
“It’s a nice film,” Tucci told Variety of the cultural endurance of this film. “Brilliant films become influential no matter what the subject.”
Where to watch: Purchase on demand
“Julie and Julia” (2009)
In this adaptation, written and directed by the late and legendary Nora Ephron, Tucci plays Paul Child, the husband of culinary icon Julia Child. With a story that balances the couple’s life in 1949 in France with that of a contemporary New York woman inspired to create children’s recipes, the film “slides … like hot butter in a pan” , The Boston Globe said in his review. “Much of the fun we have in watching [the film] just saw Tucci and Streep hook up. “
“The Beautiful Bones” (2009)
By the time this adaptation of Alice Sebold’s novel emerged, Tucci was well known for his comedic and dramatic skills. But playing a 1970s serial killer who preyed on teenage girls? It was a “bumpy” casting choice, Weekly entertainment said in his review, adding that the actor’s portrayal of a neighbor with a violent dark side was “honestly unsettling … electrifying danger accompanies every scene.” The role earned Tucci an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actor.
“Easy A” (2010)
Tucci has become the cool daddy everyone wishes they had with this teen drama on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s “The Scarlet Letter”. As Dill Penderghast, Tucci played the easy-going parent of Olive to high school student Emma Stone who turns a dirty rumor into an opportunity. Whether it’s his comedic timing, perfect split with Stone and co-star Patricia Clarkson, or just the cut of his t-shirts, this role added to Tucci’s reputation as one of the internet’s favorite dads.
“The Hunger Games” (2012)
And now we come to what could be one of Tucci’s most memorable roles: that of Caesar Flickerman, the powdered and dressed talk show host of the hit dystopian franchise “The Hunger Games.” Tucci imbued his character with both wit and sensitivity throughout all four episodes, earning him a role as adored by fans of the franchise as his main star Jennifer Lawrence. Almost 20 years after the success of “Big Night”, Tucci has won over a new generation of fans.
“Spotlight” (2015)
Between episodes of “The Hunger Games,” Tucci turned to a stimulating project rooted in reality. This Oscar-winning film is based on the true story of a team of investigative journalists to the Boston Globe which uncovered a pattern of sexual abuse committed by priests of the Catholic Church. Tucci portrays a lawyer representing victims, part of a cast who delivers “an experience that is at once overwhelming and inspiring, depressing and encouraging”, the Los Angeles Times said in his review.
“Supernova” (2020)
Tucci has shown he’s an integral part of everything together on several occasions, but his latest project is a reminder that he can take the lead as well. Next to his 20 year old friend, Colin Firth, Tucci brings to life the story of a novelist with precocious dementia on set who takes a road trip with his partner as his condition worsens.
Where to watch: In theaters, On Demand February 16