5 Bollywood Songs That Are Linked To Make You Goofy With Its ‘Double Meaning’ Lyrics





Songs are an integral part of our Indian films. The songs and music were created in accordance with the requirements of the film. Most of the songs describe romance and melody. Some even claim that today’s songs are rubbish from the early 80s, 90s and even early 2000s. And if you believe it too, think again. There are some illogical, squeak-worthy songs that have made us so clumsy. These songs were filled with sexual innuendo that will make us ask a question: what were they thinking? So here are the illogical but funny Bollywood songs that will make you cringe. Main Maal Gaadi (Andaz) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xI8pQqN6EiI The video for the song is taken from David Dhawans’ action-comedy film Andaz, released in 1994. The video opens with a suhaag raat scene starring Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla. The lyrics of the song are from Main maal gadi tu dhakka laga. Dhakka laga re dhakka laga. Garam ho gaya engine. Iska dhakka deta jha Hey Anil Kapoor, what were you thinking? Gale Mein Laal Taai (Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam) Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan’s song Gale Mein Laal Taai from the movie Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam is hugely funny but also illogical. While people loved the couple in the movie, but the goosebumps in the song is EPIC. After all the lyrics of the song, Gale Mein Laal Taai, Ghar Mein Ek Chaar Payi, Takia Ek Aur Hum Do, Ek Hi Hai Rasai. How could anyone control their laughter while listening to the song? Batata Wada (Hifazat) Bollywood has produced several romantic songs and they will make you want to fall in love. There are songs like Pehla Nasha, Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana and many more that will make you want to call your ex. But did you notice that in the late 80s, Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoors’ so-called romantic but illogical song Batata Vada was funny and just as embarrassing? How on earth can you compare your love with Batata Wada? Main Laya Hu Chuha Apna (Yaar Gaddar) The song is featured in director Umesh Mehras Yaar Gaddar, released in 1994. The film stars Mithun Chakravarthy, Saif Ali Khan and Sommy Ali in the lead roles. The song in question is sung by Udit Narayan and the song lyrics are going, Arey mai laya hu chuha apna, kaha hai teri chuhi. What does that mean? Khada Hai (Andaz) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9pDOSg2IBGs The heavily loaded song is taken from the movie Andaz, directed by David Dhawan and produced by former censorship committee chairman Pahlaj Nihalani. The lyrics of the song are Khada hai, khada hai. Dar pe tere aashiq khada hai, khol khol khol darwaza khol. Must read: Priyanka Chopra: From Giving Desi Vibes In A Saree To Sleeping Like A Queen, PeeCee’s Breakfast To Dinner Outfit Ideas Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos