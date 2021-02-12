San Antonio actor RC Thor, best known for playing Daddy Warbucks in ‘Annie’ musical, dies at 83





RC Thor spent his professional life as a psychiatric nurse in the military, but his passion was performing.

Even after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease over a decade ago and could no longer physically handle a full show, he still sang in the cabarets of the Woodlawn Theater whenever he felt strong enough.

“The people of the theater are the bravest of the bravest people in the world, to go up there and present something in front of people they don’t know,” Thor said in an interview with Express-News in 2015. “Sometimes it’s hard work. But it’s worth it.” Thor died on Wednesday at the age of 83. He was born Robert Charles Thorschmidt in 1937 into a family of musicians. “I’ve said many times, and it’s true, I would just as likely hear my mom, when she put me to bed at night, instead of a lullaby, sing ‘Surrey with the bangs on top’,” he said in an interview with Express-News 2018. The New York native grew up playing, finding satisfaction and acclaim in smaller games that attract attention rather than leads. “I had supporting roles throughout my theater career,” he recalls one day. “Since high school, I’ve always been the dad, the grandfather, the older man, but I liked it because it attracted attention, and that’s what I’ve been carrying on all my life. . He formed a three-piece combo when he was 19. And after enlisting in the military, he spent his spare time looking for opportunities to perform. The military brought him to San Antonio in 1964 to work with schizophrenic patients at a VA hospital. He struck up a friendship with fellow nurse Gertrude Baker, a force of nature who shared his love of the theater. “I got a call from her one evening, and she said, ‘Bob, we need you.’ She went to Incarnate Word College (now the University of the Incarnate Word) where she was a double major in religious studies and drama, ”Thor told The Express-News. “They were making the first musical at Incarnate Word, and it was ‘How to be successful in business without really trying’, and they needed men in the choir. And that’s why she called me. It was the first show he did in San Antonio; about 100 more followed. He was probably best known for playing Daddy Warbucks, the wealthy industrialist who adopts the main character in “Annie.” He played the character in the musical’s first production in 1984, when the Circle Arts Theater in New Braunfels produced him. Four other “Annie” releases followed, including her latest show, a production by “Annie Jr.” at the Joséphine Theater. “People think it’s the only show I’ve ever done,” he said in an interview. One of the last shows he did was “Brigadoon” at the San Pedro Playhouse (since renamed The Public Theater of San Antonio) in 2007. “All these years, since high school, I wanted to do Brigadoon,” he recalls later. “It was my last chance. (Director) Frank Latson chose me because I begged him. The San Anonio theater community let Thor know how much he meant to them in 2015, when they performed a concert in his honor. More than two dozen artists participated, singing songs from shows he had done. The show was the idea of ​​Thor’s husband Gary Ozuna. Thor is survived by Ozuna; his brother and sister-in-law Charles R. and Elaine Thorschmidt; nephews Jonathan Thorschmidt and Charles Thorschmidt, Jr .; and the mother of his nephews, Maggie Thorschmidt. A funeral will be held on February 19. The visit will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a service at the Mission Park Funeral Chapel, 3401 Cherry Ridge. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations from the RC Thor Fellowship, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, or the Parkinson’s Foundation. [email protected] | Twitter: @DeborahMartinEN

