Brandy’s ‘Cinderella’ on Disney + is a lesson for Hollywood

Just before Cinderella’s premiere in 1997, the mainstream media published their disillusioned reviews. Cinderella’s glass slippers are way too big for Brandy to fill them up, the Chicago Tribune wrote. To put it bluntly, the girl cannot act. Described variety Whitney Houstons Fairy Godmother as a frightening caricature, sure to send the kids scurrying into mom’s lap. And the New York Times called it a cobbled Cinderella at the moment, not the ages.

More than two decades later, as the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical debuts streaming Friday on Disney + , it’s clear that Cinderella, which drew around 60 million viewers when it first aired, sold 1 million units of home entertainment in its first week and was named the highest grossing TV movie of its time, both for its time and for the ages. In fact, the creatives behind the current Hollywood musical boom might learn a thing or two from its clever take on classic text.

Brandy Norwood stars in the multicultural fairy tale in a first for the age-old plot, with live treatments led by Mary Pickford in 1914, Julie Andrews in 1957, and Lesley Ann Warren in 1965. As are Carmen Jones and The Wiz’s. did with the opera Carmen and the movie The Wizard of Oz, respectively, Cinderella takes a well-known (and usually white) story and puts actors of color in the foreground, something only a few studio-released musicals such that Bride and Prejudice from 2004, Annie from 2014 and, arguably, The Cats from 2019 have attempted since.

Of that admittedly limited field, Cinderella remains the best example of a color-blind cast of a screen musical to date, and the film still offers a useful role model for potential successors: not only the company, including the background cast, collectively reflects our world, but the directors are also carefully selected based on their roles, regardless of their appearance. Never mind that Cinderellas’ half-sisters are nothing alike; Veanne Cox and Natalie Desselle Reid deliver the best broad humor in the film, playing against each other as well as any seasoned comedy duo.

Beyond its revolutionary status as Disney first Black princessNorwoods’ underrated performances are silently haunting in themselves, with a subtle yet effervescent sweetness that captures the classic protagonist Inherently Good. Through her nonchalant delivery of the most proactive lines of Robert Freedmans’ new book, she underscores this repositioning of versions of the heroine from a young woman passively waiting to be rescued to one who takes charge of her fate. In addition, his chemistry with the handsome prince, played by Broadway actor Paolo Montalban, is downright magical.

Brandy Norwood became Disney’s first black princess in Cinderella. (Disney +)

The pairing of Norwood, a newcomer to the film-musical, with Montalban, a more experienced hand, points to another lesson to be learned from Cinderella: more productions should take risks on new faces instead of signing the same handle Hollywood names James Corden, Meryl Streep and Anna Kendrick, for example for another lead role. Instead, Cinderella focuses on Norwood, with support from well-known actors with theatrical experience : Whoopi Goldberg and Victor Garber as King and Queen, Jason Alexander as a valet and Bernadette Peters as Cinderellas’ stepmother. This supporting cast anchors the production in theatrical musicality, instead of pulling the viewer out of the narrative with famous characters who can’t sing (a la Pierce Brosnan of Mamma Mia! And Alec Baldwin of Rock of Ages).

Cinderella, thanks to allowances from the Composers’ Estate, also exhibits the kind of flexibility with the original text that no successful redesign can happen without. Like Shondalands oral history of the film Note, for example, The Prince Is Giving A Ball was expanded by Fred Ebb, nothing less to give Alexander, at this point, a three-time Emmy nominee for Seinfeld, a burlesque show. Falling in Love with Love, taken from Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart’s lesser-known show The Boys From Syracuse, fulfills Peters’ evil matriarch while showcasing her comedic sensibility and Tony winning voice. And of course, the Houston superstar gets a skyrocketing solo in Theres Music In You to close the show.

These songs along with the promising opening number The Sweetest Sounds, reallocated from Rodgers and Hammersteins No Strings were added for the screen, a common practice of musical adaptations , but none of them feel foreign; in fact, they have since become the canon of Cinderella. Yet the film is still less than 90 minutes long, thanks to its lean and efficient script: the cruelty of Peters’ stepmother and the magnificence of the fairy godmother Houstons are communicated with just a scatter of lines, leaving plenty of time for Little recurring Goldbergs wordless. More movie theater musicals could put up with cutting skip songs and unnecessary dialogue to channel the momentum of the scene, rather than trying to replicate it exactly.

The diverse cast of Cinderella, left to right: Jason Alexander, Paolo Montalban, Brandy Norwood, Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters, Natalie Desselle Reid and Veanne Cox. (Disney +)

In the end, by embracing its history, its cast, its genre and its medium but without ever taking itself too seriously Cinderella, helmed by director Robert Iscove, unleashes its real magic: its perfectly calibrated tone. At its core, the musical form calls for a suspension of disbelief for the audience to accompany the fantastical vanity of singing their feelings and dancing the same routine with a crowd. These moments can be mismanaged in realism-obsessed musicals like 1985’s dance-centric A Chorus Line, with its no footwork cinematography, and 2012 Les Misrables, with its endless close-ups. If you don’t like musical storytelling, you better watch another Cinderella adaptation like Ever After 1998, A Cinderella Story, or 2015 Cinderella in the first place.

This version is for those who appreciate the theatricality of a musical film, the splendor of a fairy tale and the escape from a romance and unabashedly revel in the fun of it all. There is the humor of Rob Marshall’s choreography, as full of personality and narrative sense as any exchange of dialogue; the imagination of Randy Sers improved the design of the production; and the lively appeal of Ellen Mirojnicks’ costumes. This intention is most evocative 10 minutes ago, when the camera nonstop swirls around Cinderella and the prince as they fall in love on the ballroom floor. (Overall, that makes up for the visual effects of the film, the one element that’s sadly of its moment.)

Hollywood’s renewed love for the musical, which Sonys Takes on Cinderella, slated for release in July, has the potential to reap artistic and financial dividends for the film and theater industries. And as Cinderella proves, the form thrives most on the belief that has made its legacy so long: that impossible things, as Norwood and Houston sing, happen every day.