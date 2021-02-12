Nora Fatehi has been making waves in Bollywood for a few years. More recently, Nora has monopolized the limelight with her song Chhor denge. Speaking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama after the release and subsequent success of the trail, Nora sprinkled the beans on a host of topics. One of those facts that caught our attention was that Nora was talking about the craziest thing a fan has ever done for her.

In the rapid-fire session revealing the craziest thing her fan has ever done, Nora said: The craziest thing a fan did for me … when I was in Morocco; these two fans took the train from town to town which was about six to seven hours just to see me at the hotel reception. I didn’t know they were coming and thought it was crazy but in a good way.

While it’s certainly interesting to know that Nora has developed a huge following in such a short time, it won’t be surprising that she eventually becomes one of the biggest names in the industry. On the job front, Nora will soon be seen in the Ajay Devgn movie Bhuj: the pride of India.

Also read:No one is allowed to biopic Madhuri Dixit except me Nora Fatehi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.