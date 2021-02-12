Arts-focused resort leads the way in Hollywood – Commercial Watcher





Dirt moves in Hollywood. The crews innovated on the Hollywood Arts Collective, affordable housing and a mixed-use art center valued at $ 120 million, according to project promoters. The project will include two buildings on Hollywood Boulevard in the heart of the tourist district. The Stakeholder Fund a national human services organization focused on serving people in the field of entertainment and multi-family development Thomas Safran & Associates are leading the development and have announced that construction is underway. The Hollywood Arts Collective will bring 151 units for artists, an 86 seats Glorya Kaufman Theater, art galleries, rehearsal studios, nonprofit arts bureaus and a new home for the Actors Fund West region. The project is expected to open in 2024 with the Arts building designed by HGA, and the residential building, designed by Withee Malcolm Architects. The development will be located on Hollywood Boulevard between Wilcox Avenue and Schrader Boulevard. It’s along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, about half a mile east of the iconic Hollywood and Highland shopping center, which is planned for a $ 100 million makeover conceived by Gensler. The neighborhood also experiences different forms of development and revitalization. Relevant group has four hotel developments near Wilcox Avenue, and Harridge Development Groups massive development of 1.4 million square feet Carrefour Hollywood, with around 950 units, is also nearby. The Hollywood Arts Collective’s funding includes nearly $ 100 million from public sources, including the City of Los Angeles and the State of California. The Actors Fund has also raised $ 5 million for the project and hopes to reach at least $ 20 million in philanthropic support. Access to affordable housing is essential to a thriving creative community in Hollywood and the City of Los Angeles, Keith McNutt, executive director of the Actors Funds West region, in a statement.

