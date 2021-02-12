‘The Real World’ Returns To Paramount + With Original New York Cast





The revival will be available to air on the day CBS All Access is renamed Paramount +.

The real world returns to ViacomCBS. After its final season airing on Facebook Watch, ViacomCBS is nearing a deal to revisit the series on Paramount + with the original New York cast of the first season of the reality juggernaut. Titled Coming Home to the Real World: New York, the new series will launch on March 4 on the same date Paramount + is renamed from its current form to CBS All Access. The series will reunite the original cast in the iconic loft from the first season. MTV Real world the social channel was drop many advice that the series would return soon. MTV was the original home of the franchise’s first 32 seasons. Filming Back home was recently completed. “MTV’s The truth World was credited with creating the reality TV genre and was one of the first series to tackle important but unrepresented topics of the time, HIV / AIDS, race, gender, orientation and religion, said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group. “With Paramount + being home to so many successful global franchises, it seems fair to bring back the franchise and the cast that started it all.” Original new York Actors Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell will all be returning home for Back home as the series explores how Real world transformed their lives. Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry are directing the series for MTV Entertainment Studios. Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and Trish Gold produce executives for franchise creators Bunim / Murray Productions. Jacob Lane is co-executive producer and George Verschoor is consulting producer. The rebirth of the series comes as MTV celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. MTV is one of several ViacomCBS brands that will be reflected on Paramount + as the conglomerate looks to expand its streamer to better incorporate its brands beyond CBS, including the Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and Paramount properties. The move is designed to see the streamer better compete with Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and more recent arrivals from Apple, Disney, WarnerMedia, and NBCUniversal. Paramount + was heavily promoted during Sunday’s Super Bowl on CBS with ads featuring well-known brands like Star Trek,Survivor, Dora and Spongebob which will be available on the streamer. The platform will also host franchises including Love and Hip Hop, Love Island, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Amazing Race, The Challenge, Big Brother, Jersey Shore and more. Paramount + is slated for an Investor Day on February 24, where further plans for the service, including content, will be unveiled. Back home represents the kind of must-have programming that streamers are looking for in an effort to attract new subscribers for the launch. Paramount + is also preparing a Yellowstone Taylor Sheridan prequel series. The real world last aired in 2017 on MTV. As part of ViacomCBS’s efforts to exploit its intellectual property, The real world was relaunched and sold to Facebook Watch as MTV launched its in-house studio in an attempt to monetize content that was too expensive or that didn’t fit with its linear networks. With a streamer to schedule, the franchise is now returning internally.







