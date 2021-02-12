Gina Carano to work with Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire after Disney sack

Gina Carano attends the Disney’s “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” premiere on December 16, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Gina Carano may have been fired from her Star Wars concert by Disney on Wednesday, but she already has a new project in the works. This time with The Daily Wire by Ben Shapiro.

Conservative media outlet said on Friday it had partnered with the actress to produce and star in an upcoming film exclusively for members of the Daily Wire. The new project will be produced under the existing agreement between Daily Wire and Dallas Sonnier and its production company, Bonfire Legend.

“They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them,” Carano said in a statement.

The former mixed martial artist was fired from her role as Cara Dune, a former Imperial shock rider, in the Disney + series “The Mandalorian” following comments she posted on social media that the curators Americans were treated like Jews in Nazi Germany. .

The comment was just the latest social media controversy Carano has faced in recent months. She had previously shared misinformation about wearing masks and voter fraud, and has cast lightly on people who include their favorite pronouns on social media by adding “beep / bop / boop” to her Twitter bio.

Carano later deleted the words after saying she spoke with her co-star Pedro Pascal.

“It helped me understand why people put them in their bio,” she wrote. “I didn’t know before but I know it now. I won’t put them in my bio but it’s good for anyone who chooses.”

According to a report by the Hollywood Reporter, Carano was set to star in his own Disney + series, but Disney decided not to make the announcement during its December Investor Day presentation after Carano tweeted misinformation about the November election.

Many have speculated that Carano would have played an important role in “Rangers of the New Republic”, considering that she was inducted into their ranks during an episode of “The Mandalorian” in the second season.

After Carano was pulled from “The Mandalorian,” a number of conservatives posted to social media in support of her, criticizing Disney for its decision to fire the actress.

Texas Gina Carano broke barriers in the ‘Star Wars’ universe: not a princess, not a victim, not an emotionally tortured Jedi. She played a woman who kicked the ass [and] that girls admired, “Senator Ted Cruz wrote on Twitter.” She was instrumental in making ‘Star Wars’ fun again. Of course, Disney canceled it. “

Critics of her dismissal have called her politically motivated. However, Disney said her firing was based solely on comments she made “denigrating people because of their cultural and religious identity”, calling the posts “odious” and “unacceptable.”

Many entertainment and media companies place moral clauses in contracts with actors and filmmakers in order to preserve a certain public image. Those who do not meet this standard of behavior or who are involved in a scandal are often fired as a result.

Kathy Griffin, Roseanne Barr, James Gunn, Nick Cannon, and Gilbert Gottfried are just a few celebrities who have been fired from entertainment gigs due to social media posts. Notably, Gunn and Cannon have since been rehired after issuing a public apology for their remarks.