Bollywood Roundup: Jacqueline Fernandez, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and more …

Jacqueline Fernandez did aerial acrobatics

Bombay– Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez took everyone by surprise as she shared a photo of performing a breathtaking stunt using aerial silk.

Jacqueline posted a photo on Instagram, where she is seen wearing an ivory-colored leotard. We see it suspended in the air using a fabric that supports it from the waist.

“Upside down Hi!” she wrote as a caption.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Aladdin in 2009. She went on to make films such as Housefull (2010), Murder 2 (2011), Dishoom, Judwaa 2 (2017), Brothers (2015), Kick (2014) and Race 3 (2018).

She currently has several films lined up.

Jacqueline will be seen starring Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police and Cirkus in the coming months.

Shah Rukh Khan: Find How Many Years Celebrating ‘X’ Of A Repeating Movie

Bombay– Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan finds the idea of ​​celebrating a film topping off some years of its social media release date repetitive. Despite this, he chose to celebrate his film “My Name Is Khan”, completing 11 years of its release date on Friday.

Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his opinion on Friday, which also marks 11 years from the release date of his film “My Name Is Khan”.

“Find the number of ‘X’ celebrations of a repeating movie on social media because it becomes more of an annual birthday wish rather than a milestone. But I just saw # 11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and I want to say, I think everyone involved in the movie did a really good job, ”SRK tweeted on Friday.

“My Name Is Khan”, released on February 12, 2010, is a film by Karan Johar that tells a love story against a background of discrimination based on religion and race. The film offers viewers the most popular Bollywood pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Reacting to Shah Rukh’s tweet, fans also expressed how close the film was to their hearts and how much they loved SRK’s performance.

“Yes # 11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan. It’s an extraordinary film. And only a legend like you can play a character like Rizwan, ”one fan commented.

Ranveer Singh reveals the fun side of Rohit Shetty

Bombay– Bollywood star Ranveer Singh revealed the fun side of Rohit Shetty by sharing a hilarious video where the filmmaker drives a clown car.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share a fun moment from the sets for his upcoming film, Cirkus. The video begins with Ranveer introducing Rohit as “the most serious stunt director in the country”.

It then shows Rohit driving the clown car and taking a spin. In the end, the filmmaker realizes that Ranveer is making a video, and exclaims: “Abbe you shoot kar raha hai? (are you filming this).

The video does not feature Ranveer, but he is heard laughing behind the camera.

“Takes his job very seriously @itsrohitshetty,” Ranveer wrote, sharing the video.

Actor Arjun Kapoor reacted to the video, commenting, “Baba just to see this I think I have to make another circus entry.”

Pooja Hegde also wrote, “Bwahahahahahaha… damn, I miss all of this!”

Valentine’s Day song by Ankit Tiwari and Rabica called Vichhora

Bombay– The touching latest track from singers Ankit Tiwari and Rabica Wadhawan titled Vichhora is perfect to make your Valentine’s Day melodic.

The video directed by Jay Parikh, stars Ashish Bisht and Rabica Wadhawan. The video tells a sad love story and highlights the pain of separation.

Speaking of the song, singer Ankit Tiwari shared, “Vichhora tells a great story. We have tried to explore the emotions of sadness and love, hope the audience appreciates it as much as we do. It is a very beautiful composition of Vibhas, written by Abhay.

Explaining why the soul number is ideal for the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Ankit added, “This song is perfect for those who are in love or about to fall in love, who believe in love, ishq, mohabbat c ‘ is for everyone! This is the reason why it suits Valentine.

The lyrics were written by Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay while Vibhas composed the music. Vichhora is produced by Rabby Singh and streams on the Roots Music YouTube channel.

Sonakshi Sinha: nature doesn’t need filters

Bombay– Actress Sonakshi Sinha believes that nature itself can be a cool filter and has shared a photo to prove her point.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself kissed by the sun, writing, “Nature doesn’t need filters, but can be a cool filter.”

In the image, the actress is seen posing in the daylight near a few red flowers, with the shadow of the flowers falling on her face.

Earlier this week, Sonakshi extended his support for the ongoing farmers’ protest. Sonakshi posted a poem on Instagram, which she recited and dedicated to the hands that nourish us.

The Hindi poem is called “Kyun” (why)

“Nazarein milake khud se poochho-kyun?” A tribute to the hands that nourish us… a beautiful poem written by @varadbhatnagar. Shot and conceptualized by @ gursanjam.s.puri and narrated by me. #farmersprotest, ”the actress wrote on Instagram.

The Hindi poem “Kyun” attempts to explore the reasons why farmers left the fields and took to the streets, and why the protesters are labeled as rioters.

Parineeti Chopra reveals why she is in a bad mood

Bombay– Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is in a bad mood and the reason is hilarious.

Parineeti posted videos on her Instagram Stories on Friday. In one image, she is seen posing for the camera, then discovers she has a pimple on her face.

She captioned the first clip: “Who invited this button.”

In the second video, the actress is seen making a sad face and revealed, “The mood is bad now, bye.”

Parineeti is currently awaiting the release of his next film “The Girl On The Train”.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood thriller “The Girl On The Train”, based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Hollywood version of Tate Taylor starred Emily Blunt in the lead role.

The Hindi remake follows the story of Meera (Parineeti), which focuses on the perfect life of a couple she watches from afar on their daily train journeys. One day, she witnesses something out of the ordinary that shocks her. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

Director Ribhu Dasgupta will be released on February 26 on Netflix. “The Girl On The Train” also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for Dobaaraa thriller

Bombay– Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap collaborate on a new age thriller titled Dobaaraa. The film is about time travel through the dimensions of the universe.

On Thursday, an intriguing teaser for the film was released featuring Taapsee and Anurag. The teaser explains the title of the movie as the time “2.12” or 12 minutes after 2, which translates to “do baaraa” in Hindi.

Speaking about her upcoming film Dobaaraa, lead actress Taapsee Pannu said, “It will be a one-of-a-kind thriller. It’s going to be unique especially since someone like Anurag is running it and Ekta is supporting it.

“This is my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir (from ATHENA) after Badla, so I know there are expectations about it.”

Director Anurag Kashyap said: “Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a new and new story to the audience and I am very excited about it. This time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers.

Dobaaraa will be produced by Cult Movies – a new division under Balaji Telefilms by Ekta Kapoor with ATHENA by Sunir Kheterpal and The Vermillion World Production by Gaurav Bose.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor said, “I am delighted that Anurag is directing the first film under Cult Movies, with Taapsee in the lead. None of them subscribe to the conventional and have always pushed the boundaries when it comes to delivering different content. I can’t wait for the whole world to see 2:12! “

Sunny Leone feels ‘beyond the blessing’ of having Nisha, Noah, Asher

Bombay– Sunny Leone shared an emotional note on social media as her twins Noah and Asher turn three. The actress says she feels “beyond blessed” to have her children Nisha and boys, whom she lovingly calls her nuggets, in her life.

Sunny posted a series of photos from the surrogacy-born Noah and Asher’s birthday celebration.

Next to the picture, Sunny wrote, “My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh and Noah Singh Weber, you are both so different, but you are the nicest, kindest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3 years have gone by and you both amaze me every day with what you have learned and everything you say.

Sunny shared that “story time” is one of her favorite things.

“Story time is one of my favorite things now and it’s not me telling the stories now, it’s you… starting with ‘once upon a time there was no fighting … Knowing that’s what I want to hear every time. You are both more fortunate to have a father and an older sister who love you and care so much about you and they are so lucky that you love them and show them so much love and affection, ”a she added.

“Most importantly, I am more than blessed to have 3 children in my life.

Sunny said that no matter how sad, tired or stressed she is, she is their “soft little voice that says …” Mum … I love you “makes the whole world disappear and warms my heart every time. I love you so much and Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet boys! “

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber also adopted 21-month-old baby girl Nisha in 2017 from Latur and announced the birth of their sons through surrogacy in 2018.

Sunny is currently filming for the youth reality show in Splitsvilla, Kerala with Rannvijay Singha. The actress recently made the news in a fraud case, but a bench in the Kerala High Court on Wednesday relieved her and her two close associates of being arrested. (IANS)