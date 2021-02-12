Jaleel White opens up about his childhood as a black actor in Hollywood

It’s fair to say that Jaleel White is a literal child of Hollywood. Born in Culver City, Calif. In 1976, White entered acting at the age of three and grew up on camera, appearing in commercials, television shows and feature films in a career that s ‘spans four decades and matters. At the height of his fame in the 1990s, he was one of network television’s biggest stars, thanks to his breakout performance as Steve Urkel on the hit ABC sitcom, Family matters. Despite his importance to this show, the network, and the industry in general, White says he’s always been aware that Hollywood treated him differently from other successful actors and white kids like Wonder Years star Fred Savage or To bloomMayim Bialik. “We made you feel African American,” White now tells Yahoo Entertainment. “Fred Savage was always a guest at the Emmys; he was always treated like a sweetheart during that time. I was never invited to the Emmys, even to do introductions. I was almost told I would be wasting my time at submit for nomination. ” (Watch our video interview above.)

White got the chance to discuss this double standard with Bialik in an episode of his popular podcast, Ever After. Originally conceived as a television series, the podcast features the actor interviewing other now adult child stars about their own experiences in the business. And these conversations often become very real, very quickly. “Go listen to this episode with Mayim, because it made the honesty suffer from the differences between being a white child actor and a black child actor, especially at the time,” White explains of how prejudice Institutionalized industry has spread in the race for rewards. “It was so normalized that you just shrug your shoulders and said, ‘Oh yeah, this is for white kids.’ When a black would never win anything at the Emmys but at least on the Oscar side if Denzel [Washington] would win or Whoopi [Goldberg] would win, those were ‘Pick up the phone and call the whole family’ moments. “

Like Alex Winter’s recent HBO documentary, Showbiz Children, White’s mission statement with Ever After is to show that child actors can grow and prosper in the business, even with these kinds of obstacles in their way. Her guest list so far includes Melissa Joan Hart, Keke Palmer, Raven-Symon and Tyler James Williams, who still work in front and behind the camera. “I feel like it’s my destiny to be in this business because my parents had no connection to this industry,” says White. “So I feel like I’m in this business for a higher purpose: to connect with people and spread joy and inspiration.”

He also shares candid stories from his own past: speaking with Raven-Symon, for example, he explained how he almost played the role of Rudy on Cosby lounge, before Bill Cosby and the producers decide to change the character’s gender and cast Keshia Knight Pulliam instead. Talking about Cosby now is difficult, but White says the fact that they both have a common history with the show allowed for an honest discussion about his place in television history. “I expected Raven to shut me up quickly, but I was like, ‘I worked with the man, you worked with the man: I think we can have a contextual conversation about this. he was for us. ‘ ‘

“I mean, the man had a direct impact on my career at times,” White continues, noting that one of his first acting jobs was a Jell-O pudding pop commercial with Cosby. “This culture of cancellation is what it is, but you have to remember that there are other lives involved. It is unfortunate that his show cannot even truly be broadcast on television with greater regularity. , because there’s a lot of other performances on it. I want to see Rudy, I want to see Theo, I want to see all these other amazing characters. For a person to have enough power to undo something, it’s something modern to get used to and sad. “

The original cast of Family matters. (Photo: Lorimer Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection)

In the future, White hopes to keep his Ever After conversations with other child stars, even those who may have had a harder time adjusting to adulthood. “I encourage people,” he says. “You know, if Lindsay Lohan were to land a great role or make a transition to directing or something, we owe her an invite.” And while he did not host any of his comrades Family matters cast members again, he says he’d be ready to clean the air with Jaimee Foxworth, who played Winslow’s youngest daughter, Judy, until she was fired at the end of season four. . As fans know, Judy disappeared from the show without any mention of the fact that she never existed in the first place. Foxworth was notably omitted from a Weekly entertainment-organized meeting in 2017.

Over the years, many have speculated on the reasons for her dismissal, with some suggesting that Urkel’s popularity may have pushed her out of the box. But White says the decision was made by Family matters executive producer, Thomas L. Miller. “Tom Miller fired people,” he explains. “Tom thought he could still pivot in the cast; if you didn’t have to meet legions of fans and [internet] comments, you might get away with it. Sadly, Jamiee’s mom and their family kind of asked for this in a lot of their behaviors. It became a common joke on set, like “Tom Miller, come over here!” ” [Miller died of complications from heart disease last year.]

At the same time, White admits that he and Foxworth haven’t had the best working relationship on set. “We were just two kids in one class,” he recalls. “I was in seventh when the show started, and she was in fourth, it’s a big separation. For me, she was that sassy little girl who could never quite deliver a sassy line like her. was off camera. No matter how you put the line in her mouth, she just could never deliver the joke. But off camera, hilarious! “

Just as Will Smith and Janet Hubert settled their decades-long feud in aFresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion broadcast on HBO Max last year, a Judy Winslow / Steve Urkel reunion seems like perfect podcast fodder. “I would love to have a conversation with Jamiee, at least so that she understands my point of view,” White says. “I would keep her at the same level as all my guests. Let’s talk about work, and let’s talk about the transition from one job to another. I think we would have a good conversation.

Ever After is available on all podcast platforms; Family matters currently broadcasting on Hulu.

