Hollywood Responds to Donald Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial | Gallery

Read what the stars had to say on social media about former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial, held in the Senate in February 2021 starting with this late-night host. "I might have yelled at fire in a crowded theater, but people stomping on each other were acting on their own!" Jimmy kimmel

“When he leaves the secure perimeter of #MarALago # POTUS45 must tell the Americans what exactly he hoped to accomplish with the rally on January 6. Isn’t that the key question? What did President Trump want what was that angry mob doing when they got to the Capitol? ”Geraldo Rivera

“They act as if the word ‘fight’ is always about violence. I’m struggling with those carb cravings right now so I can wear my favorite jeans again and no one is dead. #ContextIsEverything »Yvette Nicole Brown

“Congress should focus on their terrible immigration policy rather than their political platform.” Dean cain

“More than a few GOP senators acting as legal experts in this trial knowingly promoted and profited from the Big Lie (Hawley, Cruz, etc.) Yet even when they have the explicit opportunity to hold Trump accountable for their own wrongdoing, they can’t because they’re so terrified of his followers. It’s the unthinkable cowardice of getting attacked at your workplace, hiding under a desk in your office for hours on end, and refusing to convict the person who instigated it because you don’t want their supporters to kill you. . Do all this under the pretext of “defending the Constitution”. “Padma Lakshmi

“This delusional liar, WE HAVE SEEN IT WE *** #ConvictAndDisqualifyTrump” Rosie O’Donnell, responding to one of former President Trump’s attorneys on TV during the impeachment trial

“Exactly” Julia Louis-Dreyfus, responding to a tweet from Senator Chris Coons which read: “I find it hard to understand how anyone could watch what we have seen the past two days and not vote to condemn the president Trump “

“After looking at the evidence presented by impeachment officials today, I have a question for Republicans in the Senate, are you up for something? Clearly not democracy or the Constitution, with a few exceptions. What about the police that saved your life? #GOPCowards #ImpeachAndConvict “Chaz Bono

“Do you think the impeachment trial hearing will be significantly higher over the next few days? If so, why?” Kristy swanson

“120 former Republican officials are talking about forming a new ‘center-right’ party that is not the GOP. Orfellas, maybe trying to get the current Republicans to condemn Donnie and take back your party? It can be like the good old days, when it was just awful! ” Bette Midler

“In terms of responsibility, Charles Manson was not present at the murders but he manipulated, incited, galvanized his supporters. Manson was guilty” Mia Farrow

“Where can I apply to become IMPEACHMENT MANAGER Another question is Impeachment Manager getting a song?” Billy Eichner

“I couldn’t agree more @RepKatiePorter. Not doing it sends a message: go ahead, do what he did, nothing will happen to you” Maria Shriver, responding to rep Katie Porter’s tweet that said: “This impeachment trial is about responsibility. A violent mob, incited by the former president, attacked the Capitol and the police to overturn a free and fair election. If we don’t hold them accountable, future leaders are encouraged to do the same. “

“House officials in the impeachment trial delivered one of the most comprehensive, competent, clarifying, and convincing cases I have ever seen in the United States Congress.” Dan instead

“I don’t claim to know what @LindseyGrahamSC is hiding or what someone ‘has on him’, but I guess ironically it’s the only thing in him that’s remotely humanistic.” Richard marx

“If Trump is not found guilty, he and OJ will compare the 18 hole cases the next morning and have a little laugh.” Jeffrey Wright

“Trump has been sowing violence since 2016. He has also been making false statements about the election just as long. That is why a conviction is required. If there is no accountability, they will never stop. ” Trump warns Sups could riot if he doesn’t get GOP name “” Sophia Bush

“Is” epidemiological arsonist “an ungodly crime? Request a friend »Alec Baldwin

“The second part of the Trump impeachment defense is this: There was no insurgency just Trump’s usual love for law and order” Joy Reid

“Other reports come in saying that former President Donald Trump still has expressed no remorse for the seat on the U.S. Capitol.” Katie couric

“Trump’s lawyers have conclusively proven that the word ‘fight’ is a word in English.” Rob reiner

“If you cannot condemn Trump for inciting a violent insurgency, you have no one to blame but yourself for what is to come.” Billy Baldwin

“I expect @StaceyPlaskett to show up today, with the Lasso of Truth strapped to his belt.” Ana Navarro-Crdenas

“Okay, I’m listening. How is Trump not guilty of an ongoing lobbying campaign that resulted in a deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6? The GOP is going to vote him not guilty because they spread and encouraged his ‘big lie.’ But someone please explain how he is not guilty. “Jason Alexander

“CORRUPTED. DO YOU IMAGINE if Obama was impeached and the Democratic senators met with the defense team in the middle of the trial? THINK ABOUT THIS. THEY MUST BE DELETED FROM THEIR VOTE.” Debra Messing, responding to news that three GOP Senators Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee and Ted Cruz met with lawyers for former President Trump on the eve of his impeachment defense presentation

“I just hope this impeachment trial will find out who rocked this violent mob waving all those Trump flags. What a mystery!” Patton Oswalt

“THIS IS NOT A CRIMINAL TRIAL, THE FIRST AMENDMENT IS NOT RELEVANT TO THE TIMELESS” Jon Cryer

“Where are the #RealRepublicans going? #DonaldJTrump, the #GorillaGlue of politics, has coated their party with #sleaze. It’s all for them and now they’re stuck in it.” Bette Midler

“Trump must be held accountable for each day of his tenure, from start to finish. His lawyers cannot create a ‘January exception’ to the Constitution. It is unthinkable that the Founding Fathers left us helpless against abuse. of power, violation of his oath and incitement Let us not forget that 1.6.21 was not only an attack on our country, our elections and our institutions, but an attempted assassination against our elected leaders. The path to unity is through responsibility. The path to healing begins with justice. #ConvictAndDisqualify “Alyssa Milano

“Senate jurors who have met with the defendant should be disqualified.” George takei

“#DonaldTrump KILLED people in the Uprising. If he’d put a gun to their heads, he couldn’t have done a more effective job. And two policemen committed suicide out of shame. Didn’t you care? no heart, # republicans? ”#BlueLivesMatter.“ You fucking liars. ”Bette Midler

“All Republicans in this Senate chamber know Donald Trump is guilty. The only way to stem the rise of fascism in America is for these Republicans to stop pretending to be brain dead and do what they know to be right. . ” Rob reiner