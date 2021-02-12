Claudia Conway’s ‘American Idol’ audition details her relationship with Kellyanne





Kellyanne and George Conway’s 16-year-old daughter Claudia Conway has made no secret of her difficult family dynamic; her mother sadly worked for Donald Trump, whose father George is an open critic. Conway even opened up about her struggle to break free from her parents on TikTok, where she has over 1.5 million subscribers. Now the teenager is thrilled to be known as someone else: a singer. In a recent overview of Conway hearing for season 19 of American Idol (the fourth season to air on ABC), she tells the judges how she uses music as an escape when life gets tough. “When your moms are working for the President of the United States, which you totally disagree with, it’s really tough,” Conway said. “Most of my life my feelings had been suppressed, so I took to social media, and I was like, well, yeah. Now my voice is heard. The internet can be a very, very dark place. But when life is all going downhill, I have my music. “She finished,” Now I want to get out of the controversy a little bit, get out of the drama and let people know that I’m a singer. And that’s what I want to do. “ Throughout the preview of his hearing you can monitor People, Conway walks with his father, shares a punch and hugs him as he tells him, you’re going to do well. While the clip has yet to show Conway’s musical chops, viewers can watch her sing along to her TikTok in the meantime. In a recent article, she recorded herself singing Life in pink. In another, she addressed her neighbor hearing in a little more detail. “I’ve been singing my whole life. I grew up in musical theater,” she says in the video. “Music has been one of the pillars of my life and I wouldn’t be here without it. I play about eight instruments … I’ve been doing it since I can walk.” And speaking about how the audition went, Conway said the producers contacted her. She recalls, “They saw a video that I posted as a joke of me singing and they were like, ‘hey, you wanna audition? and I was like ‘oh shit, yeah … who wouldn’t?’ So everyone thinks it’s like a publicity stunt… but no, music is my passion. “ Conway’s hearing will air on American Idol Sunday February 14.

