Melania Trump regrets nurses at Mar-a-Lago spa: report

Melania Trump is said to have bemoaned not having left Washington DC on the best terms and she is “bitter” that her successor, Jill Biden, has already hired staff and covered the cover of two national magazines.

Former first lady, however, doesn’t blame herself for her disappointments, report says by CNN, and she soaks her grievances in daily visits to the spa at her husband’s Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. There, she enjoys the “good things at her disposal” – massages, nail treatments, facials and other items on the menu.

“She’s going to the spa, having lunch, going to the spa (again) and having dinner with Donald on the patio,” someone familiar with Melania Trump’s schedule in Palm Beach told CNN’s White House correspondent, Kate Bennett. “Rinse and repeat. Everyday.”

In some ways, Melania Trump is returning to the daily routine she enjoyed before her husband became president, according to a report by Bennett, who wrote a biography of the former Slovenian-born model. Before Trump ran for president, Melania Trump enjoyed a somewhat secluded penthouse life in Trump Tower in New York City.

Of course, Melania Trump’s life is not the same as it was before the White House. Donald Trump’s controversial presidency meant the couple felt unwelcome to return to high-liberal New York City. This week, her husband is also facing his second impeachment trial in the US Senate, where he is accused of inciting the deadly riot on Capitol Hill with his false allegations of fraud in the November 3 election.

Bennett reported that Melania Trump had stayed away from trial coverage, hence her frequent spa visits.

In between spa treatments, Melania Trump is reportedly at work, setting up her “Melania Trump Office” to continue the “Be Best” campaign she launched as first lady, Bennett reported. Melania Trump announced her new office on Friday, and by working more on helping children, Melania Trump may hope to resurrect her shattered reputation. As Bennett noted, she left the White House with the worst favorability ratings of any modern early woman, according to a CNN poll.

The reception on Twitter for news about Melania Trump’s new “Office” was not kind, with people reminding her of scandals she had been involved in, including her wearing “I Don’t Really Care, Do U?” jacket while traveling to Texas to visit separated children at the US border.

It is likely that Melania Trump’s ratings were affected by the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although she did not participate in her husband’s fiery rally that preceded the attack, she was reportedly occupied with a photoshoot for a table book as crowds stormed the Capitol. She also waited five days before issuing a statement denouncing the violence.

Melania Trump is at times “bitter and cold” towards her husband, believing that his image has been hurt by his efforts to push fraudulent election claims to prevent Biden from becoming president, two sources told Bennett.

But, according to Bennett, she’s mostly angry with how Jill Biden has quickly established herself in the East Wing, has already had at least seven events or speaking engagements, and has done interviews, including for Parents magazine, where the community longtime college professor spoke about the challenges of families facing home schooling their children during the pandemic.

Jill Biden’s swift takeover of her role as first lady contrasts with Melania Trump’s delayed approach. She waited five months before moving to Washington DC after her husband’s inauguration in January 2017.

The reason Melania Trump gave was that she wanted to stay in New York so her 10-year-old son Barron could finish his school year, but another biographer, Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan, revealed that she also delayed her arrival at the White House as a lever to renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with the president.

According to Bennett, the positive media attention Jill Biden has received has “not gone unnoticed” by Melania Trump, who broke a long post-election tradition of inviting her successor for tea and a tour of the White House .

Melania Trump also laments that she turned down offers to do interviews with national publications when she was first lady, Bennett reported. She likely canceled the offers because she is fiercely private and has always enjoyed cultivating an aura of mystery, Melania Trump’s ex-girlfriend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff told Bennett.

“Melania intentionally did not do the press as a defense mechanism,” said Winston Wolkoff, who also worked as an unpaid senior adviser to Melania Trump during her first months in the White House. Winston Wolkoff wrote about the end of their friendship in his book, “Melania and Me”.

In “Melania and Me,” Wolkoff also shared a conversation she had with Melania Trump about not being honored with a Vogue magazine cover when she was first lady.

“I don’t give a (expletive) on Vogue or any other magazine. They would never put me on the cover, ”Melania Trump said in“ Melania and Me ”.

Melania was on the cover of the magazine in February 2005, when she was a little-known model marrying Trump, then the flashy star of the reality show “The Apprentice”. But she knew that her husband’s division presidency probably made another cover unlikely.

At the start of Trump’s presidency, Vogue began preparing a profile on Melania Trump and contacted to schedule a photoshoot with acclaimed photographer Annie Leibovitz, Winston Wolkoff wrote. The profile collapsed when the magazine failed to guarantee coverage to the first lady. When Winston Wolkoff told Melania that not all first ladies get covers from Vogue, the first lady was not happy.

“Leave me alone!” Melania Trump texted Winston Wolkoff. “Forget it.”

Now, according to Bennett, Melania Trump is “hesitating” by no longer doing interviews when she was first lady.

She doesn’t blame herself for the failure, but others, including magazine publishers, businesses and foundations who didn’t want to work with her because of her husband’s inflammatory rhetoric, Bennett reported. She also blames staff for not helping her generate more positive media coverage, which is “typical,” said one person familiar with her thinking when she was first lady.

“Everyone knows that Melania Trump does what she wants, when she wants it, and none of the staff on her team could have done anything to change that,” the source told Bennett.