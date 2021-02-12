1 actor takes a nap between takes of a dinner scene





The actors of Blue blood spoke about the difficulty and time it takes to film a family dinner scene. One of them admitted to taking a nap between takes to film one. That’s all we know about the way this actor films these scenes. ‘Blue Bloods’ still includes a dinner scene Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan, Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in “Blue Bloods” | John Paul Filo / CBS via Getty Images RELATED: Blue Bloods Star Donnie Wahlberg Says Dannys Sons Could Decide If Hell Is With Maggie Or Baez The Reagans have dinner together every Sunday, and we see it in every episode. Donnie Wahlberg has revealed that he wants the role of Danny because of this family tradition. Well the family dinner scenes onBlue blood, the very first one I read, obviously, was the pilot episode, Wahlberg told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. When I read that scene, that’s when I decided I wanted to be on the show. He got the part and took a few chances to put his own spin on Danny. Donnie Wahlberg got better at being Danny in the scene RELATED: Blue Bloods: Donnie Wahlberg Responds to Jennifer Esposito Saying They Need To Be Separated The detective was very moved during this first dinner. Wahlberg revealed he took a chance improvising and luckily it worked. The first one will always mark me the most, said WahlbergInsider TV. It was so intimidating. It makes sense given the huge stars who are in the cast. “My character had to go over the table and sit down with this cast and with Tom Selleck at the head of the table,” Wahlberg said. “When I did and improved a few lines and got loud and loud at the table, I didn’t know how Tom Selleck would react, but he gave me the biggest smile and a pat on the back after and said that what would make this show magical, ”revealed the actor. Donnie Wahlberg takes a nap between two family meals RELATED: Blue Bloods: Why Donnie Wahlberg Says He’s Working Hard With So Many Cast Members The stars of Blue blood Have interesting stories about the dinner shoot together. Wahlberg said his busy schedule meant he was taking a nap between takes of an episode. “The first dinner scene we shot for the new season was really tough because I got off a tour plane [withNew Kids on the Block] and came straight to settle, “he said People in 2013. “And this scene lasted more than five hours,” he continued. “Between each shot, I took a nap on the sofa.” Luckily, he didn’t have to be in all the plans and other people let him know when to return. “They were literally waking me up a second before the camera started rolling and I was running and sitting at the table,” he said. “I was just raving. I don’t know how I remembered a line. The stars of the show say they normally make up for it between takes. But it seems that sometimes the actors are catching up on their sleep.







