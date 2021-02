Bruce Springsteen’s arrest for DUI reveals new details

New details on Bruce Springsteen’s arrest for DUI have emerged from the police report. While an initial park spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative, that doesn’t appear to be the case. The police report says he refused to take a breathalyzer despite smelling alcohol. He also says he poured his last glass of Patron out of a bottle before speaking with the park ranger. Springsteen was arrested on November 14 in Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey. A park officer spotted “The Boss” taking some pictures with his fans. “The incident escalated because once the officer approached Bruce on his motorcycle, he refused to take a breathalyzer test,” a source close to Springsteen said. “The cop got upset, took Bruce out and had him do some blood work.” According to the police report, Springsteen admitted he had two shots of tequila before trying to leave Federal Park on his motorcycle. Responding agent RL Hayes wrote that he responded when he saw Springsteen take a picture, then get on his bike and start the engine. “The Boss’ bottle in which the shot was poured was completely empty (750 ml),” the police report said. “I asked Springsteen if he was leaving, and he confirmed to me that he was going to drive out of the park.” Hayes says he informed Springsteen that drinking is prohibited in the park. He said the singer “smelled strongly of alcohol coming out of his person and had glassy eyes and refused to take a breathalyzer despite signs of intoxication.” Hayes says Springsteen told him he had two shots of tequila in the past 20 minutes. According to the ranger, he observed four out of six clues on the horizontal gaze nystagmus test. The police report says Springsteen “was visibly rocking back and forth as I watched his eyes. I observed five out of eight clues during the walk and turn test, ”Hayes wrote in the report. “Springsteen took a total of 45 steps during the walk and turn instead of the 19 steps shown. [He] refused to provide a preliminary breath test sample. Hayes brought in Springsteen to blood instead, he returned a blood alcohol level of 0.02. That’s well below New Jersey’s legal limit of 0.08 while driving. Jeep’s Super Bowl ad starring the legendary singer is now dead in the water. This is the first time Springsteen has lent her face as a promotional product. Speaking of the news, Jeep said, “Drunk driving can never be tolerated”.







