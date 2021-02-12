Denver Rodeo All-Star weekend canceled in 2021, moves to 2022





The all-star rodeo and entertainment event got new dates in April 2022 at the National Western Complex.

DENVER Denver’s annual Rodeo All-Star weekend has been canceled for a second year in a row. Held annually in April at the National Western Complex in Denver, the rodeo event had already been canceled in 2020 at the start of the pandemic. The following Rodeo All-Star Weekend is scheduled for April 15-16, 2022, organizers said. > Video above: History and impact of the National Western Stock Show. “Once again we have found ourselves faced with the uncertainty surrounding live events like Rodeo All-Star Weekend,” a statement from the organizers said. “In conjunction with event management, we are assessing the current state of this global pandemic, government guidelines, restrictions and our continued commitment to ensuring the health and safety of rodeo fans, competitors and staff at the rodeo. ‘event. All in all, we have decided not to host the Rodeo All-Star weekend in 2021. “ Organizers added that they are “busy planning professional rodeo events and country concerts with all-star talent, all-star competition and all-star excitement” for 2022. Individual ticket buyers or weekend pass holders who have purchased 2020 tickets and have not requested a refund can receive a credit towards the 2022 event, donate your tickets to Rodeo All-Star, or receive a full refund. Ticket holders can email their request to [email protected] or call the National Western office at 303-295-6124 and leave a message. RELATED: Iconic Denvers Cattle Exchange Building to Be Relaunched as Agribusiness Center RELATED: National Western Stock Show Postponed To January 2022 RELATED: The 2021 Five Points Jazz Festival ‘Pause’ Pandemic Forces NWSS: Cattle Exchange Building > The best stories organized daily just for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather, and more straight to your inbox. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked on podcasts MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our every day 9NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS app

