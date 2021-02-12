Still wondering what to wear this Valentine’s Day? Here is the ultimate Bollywood-inspired style guide!









ANI |

Update: 12 Feb 2021 19:42 IS

New Delhi [India], Feb. 12 (ANI): Valentine’s Day is just two days away and people are preparing to celebrate the occasion with loved ones, finding unique ways to make their other half feel special. While men usually plan romantic candle light dinners, women insist on choosing the perfect outfit for their special date.

While shades of pink and red are generally the best choices on Valentine’s Day outings, winter whites, shimmering ensembles, and radiant shoes also grab people’s attention.

Are you also wondering what to wear this Valentine’s Day? Well your search ends here, ditch the same old ideas or last minute shopping plans with your best friend because we have compiled a list of Bollywood diva inspired fashion ideas that you can rock this Valentine’s Day. :



1. Malaika Arora– The ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya’ star is sure to turn heads in this wine-colored velvet dress. The waist knot will help perfectly adjust the size of the outfit and accentuate your curves. You can also increase the glamor quotient on this special day by teaming your outfit with matching shoes, like Malaika did in this photo. A sleek ponytail or wavy hairstyle with minimal makeup and bold lips will surely leave your man mesmerized.



2. Sara Ali Khan– The Merry Queen of Bollywood is a sight to be seen in this image. Her sparkly babydoll dress is a staple in your wardrobe if you’re planning on going out for a chic dinner this Valentine’s Day. Just like Sara, you can also keep your hair loose with a wavy touch and minimal makeup. However, if you want to give the outfit a touch of glamor, accessorize your ensemble with a thin pendant or a pair of hoops. Also, don’t forget to tint your lips with red. For the shoes, you can go for a matching pair or a pair of black high heels.



3. Janhvi Kapoor– The ‘Dhadak’ star is definitely a stunner in this red ensemble and you can’t go wrong with this outfit if you want to wear red this Valentine’s Day. The formal dress with a touch of sensuality is a perfect combo if you pair it with high heel gladiator boots or color-matched conical heels. Like Janhvi, you can also keep your hair straight or try loose curls. Kohl’s rimmed eyes and nude lips will complement your look perfectly.

4. Kareena Kapoor– How to forget the sensual outfit of the Poo of “K3G”? If you are planning to visit a club with your special one, this outfit could be your perfect choice. The coordinated ensemble of an asymmetrical sequined crop top and slit flare pants is a match that can never go out of style. Like Kareena, you can also go for winged eyeliner and nude lips. Pair the outfit with high heels or spiky heels in a matching color.



5. Sonam Kapoor– When it comes to dressing like new, it’s hard not to mention Sonam Kapoor, the fashionista, who always sets major fashion goals for her fans. In this photo, she can be seen sporting a black princess dress with an empire waist. She paired it with black high heels accessorized with a silver choker style necklace. Her retro style curls with smokey makeup are perfect for a romantic night out.



Equally stunning is Sonam Kapoor in a white ensemble. The pearl white color is nothing new in the color scheme for date outfits. The charmer is elegant in this patterned princess dress. If you are planning to wear something simple yet elegant this Valentine’s Day, this type of dress and color is right for you. Like Sonam, you can also go for pink makeup and loose hair with minimal accessories.



6. Anushka Sharma– Beauty in black! For all the ladies who want to wear a maxi dress for their special date, Anushka is a perfect example for all of you in this stunning black one shoulder sheath maxi dress. You can’t help but notice her pointed plum heels and matching accessory. With minimal makeup and a sleek loose hairstyle, this look is a perfect combination of tight and stylish outfit for Valentine’s Day.

Now that we’ve got you all covered, ditch the same old one, run down your wardrobe, or rush to the nearest fashion store and dress like a total diva this Valentine’s Day. (ANI)







