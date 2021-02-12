The Last of Us Joel Voice Actor fully supports the cast of Pedro Pascal





The Last of Us voice actor Troy Baker has given Pedro Pascal his full support by taking on his old role in the new adaptation of the HBO series.

The last of us Voice actor Troy Baker has expressed his full support for Pedro Pascal to take on the role of Joel in the upcoming HBO adaptation of the popular video game. Baker is best known for his performance as Joel in The last of us game but has also appeared in various other video games. The zombie survival game franchise has already met with huge success, with The Last of Us 2 become the most awarded video game in history. Earlier this year it was announced that Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin would team up with The last of us creator Neil Druckmann to develop a new HBO TV series based on the game. With such iconic performances in the original game series, the cast would become one of the main concerns of this show, especially for fan favorite character Joel. . This week it was revealed that actor Pedro Pascal of The Mandalorian the celebrity would play Joel in this series. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Everything We Know About HBO’s The Last of Us Series Original Joels actor Troy baker shared his enthusiasm for the casting decision on his Instagram, saying Pascal would be great for the role. That’s how it is, says Baker, referring to Pascals’ slogan of The Mandalorian. Baker has given Pascal his full support on this series and, like many fans, can’t wait to see what the actor does on the show. There’s no denying that Pedro Pascal is having a while right now. Beyond his performance on The Mandalorian, one of the most popular shows on television right now, the actor recently appeared in the DC movieWonder Woman 1984, and the Netflix children’s movieWe can be heroes. He also received praise from fans for his vocal support for transgender rights. It makes sense that Baker and many The last of us fans would love Pascal to appear in this adaptation. Pascals’ popularity makes him a solid choice for HBO The last of us, but that’s not the only reason the actor is a good fit for Joel. Pedro Pascal has played several fathers and father figures over the past year, turning him into his acting niche. In The last of us, Joel is also a father figure, even in the aisle of Pascals. If Troy Bakers’ reaction is any indication, Pedro Pascal will bring the exact energy of dad who The last of us on HBO will need. More: Pedro Pascal Played 3 Fathers In 2020: A Hero, A Villain & An Anti-Hero Source: Troy baker on Instagram How Pedro Pascal Became Hollywood’s Hottest Star

KJ Minzner is a television news writer who previously writes for MXDWN.com, and currently contributes to ScreenRant’s entertainment news coverage. They have moved from Los Angeles to New Zealand and vice versa, but are currently based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Graduates from Chapman University’s Writing and Television Production program, they spend their spare time writing Dungeons & Dragons adventures, editing comedy podcasts, and playing Animal Crossing. More from KJ Minzner







