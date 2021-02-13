An influencer can unionize in Hollywood with SAG-AFTRA





Social media creators have a new way to join Hollywood’s biggest union. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has approved an influencer agreement that extends coverage and membership options to online content creators. (The term influencer is interchangeable with the creator or content creator.) The terms will apply to people who are paid to advertise products on social media platforms. The influencer deal gives current and future members a way to cover their influencer-generated branded content under a SAG-AFTRA contract, union president Gabrielle Carteris wrote in an email. . Our goal is to support these artists in a way that reflects the unique nature of their content. There is no minimum number of followers for influencers who wish to join the union, although eligibility for health and pension plans is based on certain job requirements. Getting your SAG card has long been a code to enter Hollywood (the Screen Actors Guild merged with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists in 2012). Performers in the union are more likely to find work on a variety of film and television projects, and this gives them access to health and pension plans. Aspiring actors can toil for months or even years as unnamed extras in order to earn enough credits to qualify.

Now, the definition of covered work in the union has broadened to include what successful creators do – creating sponsored content for brands. This is the latest sign that influencer trading has become a crucial part of the entertainment industry and a massive revenue stream: brands are set to spend up to $ 15 billion on influencer marketing by 2022, up from $ 8 billion in 2019, according to an Insider. Intelligence and Mediakix report. The guild currently represents around 160,000 film, television and radio professionals, many of whom have struggled to find work over the past year as production has dried up during the pandemic, which has further impacted propelled the trend for professionals in the entertainment industry to turn to social media to create new revenue streams. by advertising products to their subscribers. The Guild Influencers Agreement is the culmination of three and a half years of field research into the changing entertainment landscape. As mainstream entertainment professionals have turned to social media, casting agents and producers have increasingly sought out new talent there, recruiting internet stars for movie roles or promotional campaigns. and television. The new SAG-AFTRA agreement opens membership to more YouTubers, TikTokers, Snapchat stars and anyone else creating sponsored videos or voiceovers. Dixie and Charli DAmelio and Addison Easterling, some of the TikToks most profitable creators, are now eligible to join the Syndicate, as are all creators doing sponsored video and voiceover work, such as creating sponsored TikTok videos or Instagram Story posts. (Union eligibility is not available for creators who are hired for fixed campaigns that only feature photography, not video or audio, but these are increasingly rare.) In addition to offering benefits, the union will be able to defend the interests of content creators and push through legislation to serve the creator community. It can also offer collective bargaining assistance and help resolve payment disputes between influencers and the brands that hire them.

As the announcement spread throughout the week, many influencers were excited and intrigued. From everything I’ve read so far, it looks like something like me and a lot of other designers will, said Lindsay Silberman, 34, a lifestyle influencer in New York City. I think that legitimizes and lends a lot of credibility to an industry that many haven’t taken seriously, she said, referring to the work of influencers. Most designers work with little or no labor protection; fraud is crawling all along industry, which is almost completely unregulated. The creators themselves often act as mini advertising agencies, producing, filming, editing, distributing and promoting their own content in addition to handling their finances, accounting and legal matters. Many lack health care or any kind of social benefit. Michelle Gonzalez, 32, a travel content creator in Los Angeles, said she hopes the union can raise awareness about pay and hiring. I think a greater level of transparency around compensation and who is included in campaigns could benefit influencers, she said. You can’t fight for equal pay or representation without knowing what your industry peers are making. A huge problem right now in the influencer economy is the lack of diversity and inclusion and this problem exists in Hollywood as well. A crucial distinction of the new coverage effort under SAG-AFTRA is that while the union will be able to represent creators in negotiations with advertising brands, it will not be able to negotiate directly or individually with the social media platforms themselves. This is remarkable because many creators in the industry have moved away from branded deals in recent years, favoring more direct forms of monetization, such as building subscription businesses on platforms like Patreon and OnlyFans, or via programs like YouTubes AdSense or the TikTok Creation Fund.

Platforms have more influence than any individual brand, said Li Jin, founder of Workshop, a venture capital firm investing in the influence economy. As the platforms roll out creator monetization programs, those programs are going to capture a larger segment of people on those platforms than the brand deals affect them. It remains to be seen how the union can advocate for online creators’ relationships with platforms in the future. Influencers have already tried to create associations. The American Influencer Council, an invitation-only, nonprofit trade association, was launched in 2020 as did The Union of Creators, a collective founded by a group of British content creators. And in 2019, Instagram members tried to form a union, but quickly dissolved. But the SAG-AFTRA influence agreement is a big step forward in giving a growing and highly influential industry a more powerful collective voice. This was probably needed for a decade, influencer expert Kat Molesworth told the Guardian last year, on unionization. People are exploited with unfair practices and it has just been built. Reporting contributed by Rachel Abrams.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos