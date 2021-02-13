Entertainment
The end of the stand explained: decoding Stephen King’s new Coda
The title of the last episode of The stall was The Circle Closes, which may help explain why Stephen king brought his doomsday saga to a conclusion that was more like the book of Genesis than Revelation.
Before assuming that the biblical references are exaggerated, King himself said that religious scriptures have influenced history. I wanted to write about bravery, he told Vanity Fair last spring. And I wanted to write about Christian mythology. At some point people have to take a stand. But I wanted to do it in a way that wasn’t preaching.
In the show’s new coda, Frannie Goldsmith (Odessa young), the first woman to give birth after nearly all of the earth’s population has died of a plague, ventures out into the world with Stu Redmond (James marsden), Adam to his Eve. As she rests during their journey across the country, Frannie is mortally wounded and finds herself tempted not by an apple, but by a promise of healing from the devil (Alexander Skarsgrd), who hopes to score at least one victory after being defeated by his own pride in the penultimate episode. This mushroom-cloud climax was straight out of King’s 1979 novel, but this new finale is an original concept the author has been pondering for a while.
I’ve had it for years. I’ve had it for years, King told me. I always wanted to know what happened to Stu and Frannie when they got back. So that’s it.
The arrival of this new TV adaptation seemed like a good way to deliver this extended part of the story to its constant readers. Now that it’s aired, the spoilers are out and it’s time to analyze with showrunner Benjamin Cavell.
Vanity Fair: How did this concept of a new coda for history come about? Did you participate in those discussions with King? Did he volunteer or did you ask him to write a new ending?
Benjamin Cavell: There weren’t really any discussions. We knew there was a coda he had been going over in his head for 30 years. And we knew it was based on the idea that Frannie didn’t have her position [in the book.] She obviously couldn’t go to Vegas to face the black man, as she was eight months pregnant. [With the new ending,] this character he loves so much can participate in the climactic action. We knew it was something he played, but we weren’t sure if he was actually going to write it and trust us to do it.
Did he do it entirely on his own, or were you committed to helping shape this new finale?
When people ask, “Well, did you give Stephen King any notes?” I say, yes, I did. I gave him a note that said thank you for writing this for us. As soon as he said he wanted to do it, it was just, “Yeah. Well, let’s say the sequel he wants to tell.”
You also merge it with the new ending he wrote for the special edition of The Stand in 1991, with the demonic Randall Flagg appearing in front of a tribe that had no contact with the so-called civilized world.
