Licensed ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano signs new movie deal

Gina Carano, who left the Disney + series The Mandalorian and was banned from future Star Wars projects, has found a new home with specialist Ben Shapiros Daily Wire. The actress will develop and produce her own film in Conservative Media, which has announced that it is branching out into entertainment content.

This is just the start … welcome to the rebellion, the actress wrote on Friday social media as she retweeted Shapiros’ tweet promoting the new business.

I cried out and my prayer was answered said Carano Deadline Friday congratulating Daily Wire for making his directorial dream come true. I send a direct message of hope to all who live in fear of being canceled out by the totalitarian mob. I have just started to use my voice, which is now more free than ever, and I hope this inspires others to do the same.

They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.

Eager to tackle Hollywood’s authoritarian monolith, Daily Wire co-founder Shapiro said in a statement to The Times on Friday. It’s no secret that Hollywood is a one-party city and that dissent is not only discouraged but punished. We were building the alternative and got married to thank Disney and Lucasfilm for helping us in our quest to make it.

Carano did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

The conservative podcaster and radio host explained that the company is shifting to entertainment content by an editorial earlier this year.

Republicans won’t win anyone by simply disengaging, Shapiro wrote before saying it was time for Conservatives to blow up what he sees as the Liberals’ Death Star monopoly on popular culture. . We need those who aren’t political to engage with a different kind of content: edgy, entertaining, and great content, but who aren’t actively working to undermine the very values ​​that have made this country great. We have to give people options.

Thus, Daily Wire will, in 2021, enter the world of entertainment content, continued Shapiro. Edgy, entertaining and awesome movies were going to come out that won’t laugh at your values. We’re going to produce TV series, comedies and dramas that take you seriously and don’t take advantage of your audience to promote leftist causes.

Carano, a former MMA fighter, was kicked out of the Mandalorian and every other Lucasfilm project after sharing a TikTok video that compared the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust to the treatment of conservatives today. This message has since been deleted.

She has been called in before for articles that mocked wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic and mocked the practice of sharing pronouns (which her former Mandalorian costar Pedro Pascal made on his Twitter account).

Carano also claimed that voter fraud affected the results of the 2020 presidential election and shared other conspiracy theories in his posts.

Gina Carano is currently not employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans to be employed in the future, a Lucasfilm representative said in a statement on Wednesday. Nonetheless, his social media posts denigrating people because of their cultural and religious identity are heinous and unacceptable.

This isn’t the first time someone in the Disney realm has been let loose because of social media issues. In 2018, the company filmmaker fired James Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after years of offensive tweets have been remade by right-wing commentators in a focused effort. (The writer-director was later restored on the project in 2019.)

Meanwhile, Carano did a podcast on Wednesday with conservative satirical site Babylon Bee. The next day, the outlet published a story titled, Gina Carano rehired by Disney after identifying herself as abusive male director.

Times writer Tracy Brown contributed to this report.