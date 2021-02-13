My Name Is Khan is one of the most impactful films of all time that tackles the social issue surrounding the terrible tragedy of 9/11. Directed by Karan Johar, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles, the film captured our hearts in no time. Discussing Islamophobia in detail, the film was surely ahead of its time.

11 years old my name is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says, everyone did a good job

While we rarely see Shah Rukh Khan posting photos on his social media about films hitting release milestones, he felt the trending hashtag of # 11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan was worth shouting about. Taking to his social media, he posted a selfie with the caption, Find celebrating X number of years of a repeating social media movie, as it becomes more of an annual birthday wish rather than a milestone. But I just saw # 11YearsOfMyNameIsKhan and wanted to say, I think everyone involved in the movie did a really good job.

Take a look here.

It is certainly a good reminder to watch the film again!

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, star of Pathan, will be shot at Burj Khalifa

More Pages: My Name Is Khan Box Office Collection, My Name Is Khan Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.