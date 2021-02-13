Star Wars actor Darth Maul releases choice of BTS horn prosthetics





Actor Ray Park, who played Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Solo: A Star Wars Story, shares a new image of his prosthetic horns.

A new behind-the-scenes photo fromSolo: A Star Wars Storyshows Ray Park’s Darth Maul prosthesis.Return of the Jedicame out in 1983, that would be sixteen years beforeStar warsreturned to the big screen.Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace was released in 1999 but for many it was not worth the wait. George Lucas’ prequel trilogy has generated a lot of hate over the years, mostly due to the writing and overuse of now poor CGIs. That being said,Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menaceintroduced some incredibly popular characters like Darth Maul and Mace Windu. Darth Maul met his apparent end after Obi-Wan Kenobi cut him in half and the villain fell into a reactor well. It was establishedStar Wars: The Clone Warsthat Maul actually survived his fall and traveled to Lotho Minor, where he lived in a dump and slowly lost his mind. Maul has a significant arc inStar Wars: The Clone WarsandStar Wars: Rebels, but for a while the character was still dead in the live-action canon.Solo: A Star Wars StoryOf course, that changed, with an older Darth Maul making a triumphant return in the film’s dying moments.Star warsVoice actor Sam Witwer voiced Maul, but it was Park himself who invented makeup again. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: How Clone Wars Darth Maul Made The Boba Fett Mandalorians Possible to parkshared an image of a prosthesis he used inSolo: A Star Wars Story. His article shows the iconic characters of the horns with the caption “Find me on Dathmoir“which is the home planet of the Nightsisters inThe clone wars. Check out Park’s original post below: Although it seemsSolo: A Star Wars 2 StoryThis is unlikely to happen at this point, there are few upcoming TV shows in Darth Maul.Solo: A Star Wars Storytakes place almost 20 years laterStar Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. If Maul came back, it would probably be inObi wan kenobi, The next Disney + series with Ewan McGregor. That being said, Obi-Wan will have a rematch with Darth Vader, and with the TV show being just a miniseries, it’s possible.Obi wan kenobiwill not have enough room for Maul. Obi-Wan beats Maul for goodStar Wars: Rebels, but the live shows still might skip the animated timeline and include him as a villain inAndor. Unfortunately for Park, the twoStar warsthe films he starred in received mixed reviews. However, the revelation of Darth Maul being the leader of Crimson Dawn at the end ofSolo: A Star Wars Story was one of the highlights of the film. With the amount of Star warsTV shows that Disney announced on Disney Investor Day, it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if Maul ended up getting his own series. Maul got a satisfying inanimate arc form, which just might translate into a live-action miniseries. Park’s post could be a clue to something to come, but it’s likely the actor will just look back on one of hisStar warsexperiences. More: Star Wars: A Complete Darth Maul Story Source:Ray park The Batman: How Robert Pattinson’s Suit Stacks Up With The Dark Knight

