Robin Thicke: My son helped me cope with my father’s death | Entertainment





Robin Thicke dealt with her father’s passing by dedicating [his] it’s time to raise [his] son. The Blurred Lines hitmaker was in a bad position when his father, Alan Thicke, died of a heart attack in 2016, and said he made it through that time by focusing all of his energy on his son Julian, now 10 years old. , which he has with his ex-wife Paula Patton. He said: “I was not in a good situation when he passed away, and I was not in a better place right after. However, a few months later, I decided to devote my time to raising my child. son, and that was really a big turning point for me. Instead of focusing on my music, I focused on my son. That’s how I got through that time. “ Alan’s death served as a wake-up call for Robin, but the singer admitted he had not stepped up to make any significant changes to his outlook on life before the Woolsey fire in November 2018, when his home of Malibu burned down. Robin who shared the house with her fiance, April Love Geary, with whom he has Mia, two, Lola, 23, and Luca, two months, explained: “I was in pain after blow, loss after loss. saw the burning house as a chance for me to step in and say, “We’re going to laugh today. We are going to smile today. We are going to play today. Were going dancing. We are not going to let our things go because we are each other. Loss breeds gratitude. “ The 43-year-old musician opens up about his father’s loss on his new single, Thats What Love Can Do, and has said he wants to make his father proud. Speaking to People magazine, he said, “This is about passing the torch from my father to me and the kind of man I want to be. After my father died, I remember that one of his friends said, “A big tree has fallen.” That’s what my father was: the big tree. Now here I am, this medium-sized tree, and I have to grow my branches and protect everyone. Every day I try to make him proud of me. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos