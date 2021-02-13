The trend for arm warmers is huge right now. He took center stage for all the memes. He put all languages ​​in motion for the trolls. But, it has always become a stage piece among the celebrities. From Kylie Jenner to Disha Patani, everyone wears it!

Bur bollywood girls have jumped on this trend as well and we’re wondering if it’s a success or a failure!

WARINA HUSSAIN

The latest to join the headline train is Warina Hussain. The Loveratri The actress was seen at the airport wearing an arm warmer, paired it with a white cropped tank top and cream utility pants. She styled the look with shoulder bags and sneakers.

DISHA PATANI

Disha has worn cuffs on numerous occasions! She was seen donning a cream muff with a fitted white tank top and black sweatpants with white low top sneakers. She clearly stole the show with her athleisure look.

JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to don the arm warmer. She added a funky touch to the look by wearing a neon green sleeve with a white top and skirt. She kept her makeup fresh with bold eyes and straight hair. She made the arm warmer glamorous and it looked perfect!

Let us know who impressed you and who didn’t!

