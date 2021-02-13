Hollywood rewrites script on disability inclusion: guest column

The entertainment community is proud to take the lead in promoting social change; consider her threat to cut back on film and television projects in Georgia because of their laws restricting women’s access to abortion. Racial, gender, ethnic and cultural diversity are now recognized as worthy ambitions for popular entertainment.

In contrast, when it comes to Hollywood’s portrayal of characters with disabilities, the story has anything but an uplifting, prosocial narrative. But the entertainment industry is starting to write a new script on inclusion, a development strongly underscored by NBCUniversal’s recent acceptance of the Ruderman Family Foundation guidelines on opening auditions to actors with disabilities.

In taking this historic step towards inclusiveness, the large media and entertainment company is committed to the idea that the more actors with disabilities audition, the more opportunities they have to receive roles and, therefore, the potential to receive leading roles.

This disruptive change marks the culmination of an ongoing five-year journey to motivate Hollywood to embrace disability as part of its definition of diversity. In 2016, our foundation’s research showed that only 5% of the main characters with disabilities on the TV show were played by actors with disabilities. Yet earlier this year, we released a new study that found that 22% of all characters with disabilities on network television are authentically portrayed by an actor with the same disability.

Nevertheless, the entertainment industry still has a long way to go before realizing its true potential in the area of ​​inclusion. The opportunities for actors with disabilities continue to fall short of meeting the vast talent pool of the disability community. People with disabilities remain underrepresented, indicating that Hollywood has a limited view of what inclusion means. Seventy-eight percent of disability-based characters are still played by actors without that portrayed disability. With a fifth of Americans living with a disability, you’d think studios, networks, and production companies would offer a more robust representation of such a large segment of their potential audience.

Why is inauthentic representation so problematic? It reinforces persistent prejudice and discrimination and, as the entertainment industry impacts public opinion, it reinforces the continued segregation of people with disabilities in our society. Currently, there is a huge stigma around disability, as illustrated by the 70% unemployment rate for people with disabilities.

The entertainment community could use its influence to shape public perception and eradicate our most pervasive inequalities. Through authentic portrayal, inclusive casting, and more opportunities for people with disabilities both in front of and behind the camera, the entertainment industry could change the audience’s view of disability and gain the support of the broad population of people with disabilities. For a results-driven industry, this should not be overlooked.

Despite a problematic record, some television networks have moved the needle. Michael J. Fox – through his revelation of a Parkinson’s diagnosis – redefined the narrative about the disease, first in his sitcom “The Michael J. Fox Show”, then in his recurring role in “The Good. Wife ”. The ABC family drama series “Switched at Birth” provided an avant-garde mindset on the portrayal of disability on television by the cast of actors who are deaf and using American Sign Language.

Additionally, Netflix’s “Special,” NBC’s “This is Us,” CBS’s “NCIS: New Orleans”, and ABC’s “Gray’s Anatomy” have all displayed authentic portrayal and inclusive casting practices over the course of their recent past. seasons. The actors themselves are also at the heart of this movement towards greater inclusion. George Clooney, Joaquin Phoenix, Ed Norton, Bryan Cranston, Glenn Close, Eva Longoria and other high-profile actors signed an open letter released last December that called on studio, production and network executives to commit to make more inclusive casting decisions.

We are pleased that NBCUniversal has now committed to our hearing guidelines. The fact that an industry leader is taking this bold stance gives us hope that other industry players will join their efforts to create more opportunities for people with disabilities in the entertainment field.

Society must view disability as part of the inexorable push to embrace diversity. The entertainment industry can play an important role in achieving this goal by providing unique narratives and diverse characters. In the process, Hollywood could increase its profits and help make the world a more enlightened and inclusive place.

Jay Ruderman is a social activist, philanthropist, and president of the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation, which advocates for the inclusion of people with disabilities.

(Pictured: Netflix’s “Special”)