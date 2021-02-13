Coronavirus in Minnesota: Walz cancels certain restrictions

MinnPost provides updates on the coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is released following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 12, 2021:

Walz pushes the boundaries of restaurants and wedding receptions

Governor Tim Walz on Friday issued a new decree loosening some of its limits on private meetings, events and indoor dining. State officials said in a press release that COVID-19 cases in Minnesotas were on the decline, which led them to relax some restrictions, but also said people should keep their physical distances and avoid spread.

While current trends are encouraging, the discovery of new variants of COVID-19 means we must remain vigilant and cautious, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a prepared statement.

The following changes are effective from Saturday at noon:

Restaurants are still limited to 50 percent capacity for indoor service but can seat a maximum of 250 people instead of 150. They can also stay open until 11 pm.

Likewise, indoor entertainment still has a 25% limit indoors, but a maximum capacity of 250.

Venues that host private events and celebrations such as wedding receptions now have a maximum limit of 50 people indoors instead of 10 people from two households. Events must also close at 11 p.m.

Gyms and swimming pools have a 25 percent capacity limit, but the maximum number of people allowed inside will increase from 150 to 250. A distance of 9 feet between people and exercise equipment is now 6 feet.

Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature said removing the restrictions was the right move, but they also criticized Walz for continuing to make decisions unilaterally and without sufficient input from lawmakers. The GOP has attempted to lift Walz’s emergency powers, which allow him to take action to restrict businesses, for months. But Democrats who control Minnesota House have blocked the move. Republicans have also urged Walz to base his decisions on benchmarks or concrete metrics that allow companies to better plan ahead.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka R-East Gull Lake said in a statement that Walz’s changes give restaurant owners less than 48 hours to plan for Valentine’s Day, which is one of the days busiest of the year, during an already difficult economic period. Continuing to go it alone with emergency powers and universal control over the dials is not wise, Gazelka said. This leaves the people of Minnesota with no clear expectations about future changes affecting their livelihoods and their ability to provide for their families.

471,851 cases; 6362 deaths

Nineteen other Minnesota residents have died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 6,362.

Of those whose deaths were announced on Friday, six were 90 years old, 780 years old, 3 70 years old, 2 60 years old and 1 50 years old. Fifteen of the 19 people whose deaths were announced on Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said on Friday that there have been 471,851 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,048 from the total announced Thursday and is based on 43,554 new tests. The seven-day average of positive cases, which lags by a week, is 3.9 percent. It’s below a 5 percent threshold that officials say is a worrying sign of the disease’s spread, and also the lowest rate since last summer.

The most recent vaccine data show 617,896 Minnesotans received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing about 11.1 percent of the state’s residents. A total of 189,902 Minnesotas, or about 3.4 percent of the population, received the two doses to complete the series of vaccines.

The most recent data available shows that 73 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 253 are in hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information on current ICU usage and capacity in Minnesota here.

More information on the cases can be found here.

Shakopee VA Hosts Walk-In Clinic

The Minneapolis Veterans Health Care System says it has a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines for veterans 65 and older or who are essential frontline workers who can be served in a walk-in clinic in Shakopee this weekend. The clinic will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

