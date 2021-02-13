Priyanka Chopra on The Biggest Difference Between Hollywood and Bollywood Romance Movies: You Know We Love Drama

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who has recently been busy with back-to-back projects, is on a promotional tour for her memoir, Unfinished. The book, which Priyanka wrote during the lockdown last year, was released this week.

In an interview, Priyanka touched on having a foothold in both Hollywood and Bollywood, the two industries’ different approach to romantic films, and potentially returning to Hindi films soon.

When asked about the difference between a romantic Bollywood movie and a Hollywood movie, she said in an interview with Filmfare: “Love is love and romantic comedies generate essentially the same emotions. There are not too many differences in apart from the language and maybe the song sequences and maybe the degree of dramatization you know how much we love drama. “

Priyanka, who has recently worked almost exclusively in Hollywood – her last Hindi film was The Sky is Pink – said she was working on her return. “I am currently discussing big projects and I hope I will announce something soon,” she said, adding that she missed Bollywood “a lot”.

Priyanka also expressed her admiration for the Netflix Delhi Crime series and said that she would have liked to be a part of it. Incidentally, the actor is currently filming for his first streaming series, Citadel, a spy drama executive produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Priyanka’s first move to Hollywood was another spy series, Quantico, which ended after three seasons. The actor was recently seen in back-to-back Netflix films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.