Actor Chris Pratt awards $ 10,000 grant to Edmonds Food Bank after Feed Thy Neighbor campaign





Greater Good Charities and actor Chris Pratt have awarded nearly $ 650,000 to 21 nonprofits, including a $ 10,000 grant to the Edmonds Food Bank – after successful Feed your neighbor food insecurity initiative in the United States that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Feed Thy Neighbor was created as a result of the dual crisis affecting those trying to tackle food insecurity caused by the coronavirus pandemic, said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. First, there is a shortage of meals for the food banks that serve our most vulnerable; meanwhile, those same frontline groups are experiencing a drop in donations. Feed Thy Neighbor was conceptualized by Pratt and made possible by The Hunger Site by GreaterGood, 12 Tomatoes and Greater Good Charities. Pratt donated $ 100,000 in matching funds and encouraged people to donate for the chance to meet him through Zoom. He also hosted a New Years Eve Instagram Live, which featured Robert Downey Jr., Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Foxx, and Bryce Dallas Howard. How did such a gift come to Edmonds? Food bank executive director Casey Davis said Greater Good Charities had at one point contacted the food bank about a potential link to its annual Empty Bowl event. While this opportunity did not work out, Greater Good approached the food bank later to participate in the Feed Thy Neighbor initiative. Pratt also has ties to the region. He is originally from Lake Stevens and is the former husband of another famous actor – Anna Faris, a graduate of Edmond-Woodway High School. One in four children in America this year may not know where their next meal is coming from, Pratt said. The need is real. People are suffering. GreaterGood and 12 Tomatoes’ Hunger site covered all credit card processing costs, so that 100% of every dollar donated helps, and Greater Good Charities gave 100% of the funding received. Half of all donations received through the Feed Thy Neighbor campaign have gone to Feeding America to help alleviate the meal shortage plaguing our nations’ food banks. The other half is provided in the form of cash grants to frontline hunger relief organizations in areas hardest hit by the economic impacts of COVID-19 to ensure they are able to support their operations to help those who need it most. To see a full list of the 21 fellows, visitfeedthynequart.greatergood.com. You can watch a video featuring Edmonds Food Bank reps Pat Shields and Casey Davis below:







