Longest-reigning Supreme Supreme Mary Wilson dies at 76

Mary Wilson, one of the original members of the Supremes, the 1960s band that helped define the sound and style of Motown and propelled Diana Ross to superstar rank, has passed away. She was 76 years old.

Wilson died on the evening of Monday February 8 at her Nevada home. The cause was not immediately clear, reporter Jay Schwartz said.

“I just woke up to this news,” Ross tweeted the next day, offering his condolences to the Wilsons family. “I remember every day is a gift,” she added, writing “I have so many wonderful memories of our time together.”

Like many Motown artists, Wilson, Ross and Florence Ballard had grown up in Detroit and were still teenagers when they were signed in 1961 by Berry Gordy to his young record company. Within three years, the Supremes had their first No. 1 hit, “Where Did Our Love Go?” By the end of the decade, they were Motown’s biggest commercial success and the epitome of polished, elegant-looking pop-soul music labels, with their ruffled hairstyles and thick eye makeup, in dresses to sequins or in pants and strapless tops.

More than five decades after the Supremes first performed at the Venetian Room at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, on the back of the # 1 hit with “Where Did Our Love Go”, the founding members of the group have regularly returned to the region. from the bay to play in intimate places such as Feinstein at Nikko and Yoshi.

Wilson’s 2005 date streak at the Plush Room at the York Hotel, where she performed American songbook standards, was captured on the album and film “Up Close: Live from San Francisco.”

“It was time to find out who I was,” Wilson said The Chronicle in 2018. “I loved being a Supreme. I don’t mind people knowing me to be a Supreme, but that wasn’t where my talent was. “

Working primarily with the song production team of Holland-Dozier-Holland, The Supremes have had 12 # 1 hits, including classics such as Baby Love, Come See About Me, Stop! In the name of love and back in my arms. Gordy was so invested in it that when Nothing But Heartaches failed to rise to the top of the charts in the mid-1960s, Gordy wrote a corporate memo insisting that only No. 1 songs were acceptable for them. Supremes. The balance has been restored by their next release, I Hear a Symphony.

The Supremes gave listeners some of the happiest sounds of the ’60s, but their personal story was bittersweet. As the Broadway musical Dreamgirls vaguely reflected, Ballard would become irritated at Ross’s growing notoriety and was replaced in 1967 by Cindy Birdsong after missing performances and recording sessions and struggling with alcoholism. (Ballard died in 1976).

Upon Ballard’s departure, Gordy renamed the group Diana Ross and the Supremes, a formation that held until 1970 when Ross left for a solo career and was replaced by Jean Tyrell. Once again called the Supremes, they had a top 10 hit in 1970 with “Stoned Love,” but died after that and broke up in 1977.

Gordy released a statement Monday night saying he was extremely shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supremes.

Wilson, Ross, and Ballard were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. Ross, Wilson and Birdsong attempted a reunion tour in 2000, but Wilson and Birdsong dropped out before the debut after apparently disagreeing with the organizers. on what they would be. paid and whether they would have a creative contribution. Ross toured instead with Lynda Laurence and Scherrie Payne.

Following the dissolution of Supremes, Wilson released the solo albums Mary Wilson and Walk the Line and wrote a handful of books, including the bestselling Dreamgirl: My Life as Supreme and Supreme Faith: Someday Well Being Together. . Her latest book, Supreme Glamor, was written with Mark Bego and was released in 2019, when she also appeared on ABCs Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

Originally from Greenville, Miss., Wilson had lived in St. Louis and Chicago before settling in Detroit and befriending Ballard when the two were in college. Their rise in Motown now seems inevitable: Other childhood friends included several future members of the Temptations and Smokey Robinson, who helped them set up a reunion with Gordy. His conditions for signing them included changing their name from Primettes; Ballard is credited with suggesting the Supremes.

Wilson, in a recent YouTube video posted on Saturday, said she was excited to celebrate Black History Month, her next birthday (March 6) and teased fans by announcing that Universal Music had the intends to publish some of his music. Several celebrities have mourned Wilsons’ death on social media, including Viola Davis, Questlove and Kiss Paul Stanley, who said he was in contact with Wilson last week.

I was going to talk about the Supremes, yeah, the 60th anniversary, and I’m going to talk about it a lot mainly because I finally decided how to work with Universal and they’re going to be releasing new recordings, Mary Wilson recordings, did she declared. Yes! Finally!

“I hope some of that comes out on my birthday,” she continued. “We’ll see. I crossed my fingers here. Yes.”

Pop music critic Aidin Vaziri contributed to this story.







