It’s very scary to be an actor and to come in and show this vulnerability

The 2008 financial crash and the collapse of Lehman Brothers sent shock waves across the world. In its wake was a banking sector that would have been reformed, the ideal climate to set up a new financial thriller.
Based on Guido Maria Breras ‘best-selling novel, Sky Atlantic Devils’ new 10-part series tackles the power struggles that unfold in the heart of the financial world. With less emphasis on the monetary aspects of trading and deepening the dark dynamics at play at the top of the corporate ladder, Devils stars Suburra: Blood on Rome, actor Alessandro Borghi, alongside the star. by Grays Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey and From Paris with Loves Kasia Smutniak. .
The plot centers on Borghis’ character Massimo Ruggeri, an Italian-born high thief and head of trading at shell investment bank New York London. Having sacrificed everything to achieve his title and the impending promotion to Vice-CEO, a combination of personal issues and workplace politics threaten to bring his career to a halt.
I liked the perspective, it’s different from what we used to see, certainly here in America, notes Dempsey, 55, of the project. You see the impact of what happened with the crash from a European perspective which I found really interesting and how we woven some real events to help highlight our narrative, which I have a lot love.
As Massimo finds himself caught up in a scandal involving his wife, a failed artist with a history of substance abuse issues, his American mentor Dominic Morgan, played by Dempsey, abruptly withdraws his support for the promotion.
And with things going from bad to worse for Massimo when his competitor ends up dying under suspicious circumstances, the trader must find a way to clear his name. Showcasing the repercussions of seemingly small-scale personal crises on the wider banking ecosystem, the series describes the humans behind computers and the emotional conflicts they face.
It was nice to be able to show the flaws of the characters and the vulnerability of people who, from an outside perspective, have it all together, Dempsey says. They have all the power and they don’t, they miss their hearts.
People deal with grief differently. Some people go into denial, some people go straight into it and feel it and I think that’s what we were trying to find. It’s very scary, I think, to be an actor and to come and show that vulnerability, you need the right atmosphere.
Shot between London and Rome, the nature of the project allowed the team to travel across Europe in an attempt to capture the required footage in a limited amount of time. The stages in London were really tough for everyone, it was really tough for the team, Dempsey notes.
We were filming in Rome one day, then we would take the plane this afternoon and film the next day in London, so it was really difficult for the crew.
We do productions with less money than the Americans, unfortunately, and so we had to go faster, says producer Luca Bernabei, 56, with a smile. Bernabei also continues to note Dempseys’ fastidious nature when it comes to the finer details of script and production.
Patrick is really demanding on scripts, says Bernabei. He was not happy with the ending and he said listen it was before Christmas, and he told us i will be doing my vacation with my family and after my vacation i will come back and we will shoot the finale, we will think about it . And he came back, fortunately. He did not stay in America. And he was right. Now the ending is better than before.
It’s a collaborative approach that has proven to be a useful asset behind the scenes at Devils. Combining expertise from across Europe, the project was a real amalgamation of skills and cultural perspectives. We really worked very carefully on the scripts; there were fifteen writers working on the series, fifteen different writers, says Bernabei.
From the start they were Italian, then came British writers, then came Nick [Hurran] director. Then there was an Italian director, Jan Michelini, bringing a kind of slightly different attitude. So, finally, this is Europe, he says. We are not happy that [the UK] has left us, it’s a shame, because Europe was better with you. It’s a big loss for all of us.
And next season, we’re going to talk about it. I’m excited to continue this idea and to continue to develop it in Season 2. There are so many opportunities here.
Considering the financial specifics addressed throughout the series, the project came as a kind of learning curve for the cast and crew. However, it was all the easier to get acquainted with the new terminology and an alien industry thanks to regular consultations with Devils novelist Brera.
Guido was awesome because he gave us our vocabulary words to work on, which was nice, so we could all understand what we were saying and what it meant, Dempsey says. I didn’t have a chance to read the book because it was only halfway through the shoot that I got the English version but I spent a lot of time with Guido and he was like a teacher.
His attitude and understanding of life really fascinated me. He was very successful in finance but that was not what motivated him. His humanity and what he could do to improve the society which is his intention and driving force is very appealing.
I mean, we saw this last year, how vulnerable we are and how really important it is for us to come together. Hope we can do it. Well see, that is the challenge within society and mankind right now. All Devils episodes will be available on Sky Atlantic and the NOW TV streaming service on February 17.
