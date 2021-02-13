Tourist sues Las Vegas hypnotist, claims he was injured during a show at Planet Hollywood Resort





An Arizona tourist who says he was injured on a popular Las Vegas hypnotist show filed a lawsuit last week seeking compensation for thousands of dollars in medical bills. Kevin Casselbury, of Scottsdale, was reportedly placed in a trance on February 10, 2019, while attending the Marc Savard comedic hypnosis show held at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. LAS VEGAS MAN DEALING WITH PPP FRAUD FOR NEARLY $ 2M, ALLEGED BUYING TESLA, BENTLEY AND HOMES According to the complaint filed with the Clark County District Court and since seen by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Casselbury said Savard “failed to warn Mr Casselbury that an excessively dangerous condition existed” inside the theater. While the lawsuit does not detail how Casselbury was injured, it claimed staff were responsible and that the injuries they sustained resulted in medical care and treatment costs of over $ 47,000. Savard’s performance involves volunteers who agree to be hypnotized on stage for the amusement of the crowd watching them. On its website, Savard explains that his volunteers are “real people” who “want to experience the phenomenon of hypnosis and took the opportunity to volunteer to go on stage”. “On the Marc Savard Comedy Hypnosis show, no one is forced to volunteer. However, if you want to volunteer, approximately [five] a few minutes after the start of the show, Marc will ask all spectators interested in volunteering to come on stage. This will be your opportunity to volunteer if you choose to do so, ”the site reads. Further, he notes that while “everyone” can be hypnotized, “some people are more sensitive to hypnosis than others” and some “may not go into a state of deep hypnosis” when they are in themselves. volunteer on stage. “The defendants neglected to control, supervise and maintain the premises inside the theater … which caused injuries to Mr. Casselburys,” Casselburys lawyer Leila Hale reportedly wrote. Casselbury also named Savard’s company, the V Theater Group, Miracle Mile Shops and Planet Hollywood Resort in the costume. Planet Hollywood Resort has been producing the show since 2007, according to a meeting Savard did it with CYInterview. CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP Savard told Fox News on Friday that he had yet to see the claim and did not have enough information to comment. Fox News reached out to Caesars Entertainment, Hale Injury Law and Miracle Mile Shops for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

