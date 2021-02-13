RuPauls Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 7 recap

I think I’m starting to turn on this season. And no no only because this episode forced me to type the phrase Bossy Rossy Ruboot twice. Worse yet: we’ve officially sent home two of my favorite queens in a row and, again, I feel like my favorite performers are being ignored for unfathomable production reasons. Drag race is of course no stranger to questionable judgments, but the number of puzzling choices over the past few weeks is starting to outweigh the excitement I had at the start of the season for this talented cast.

However, I grant you that this episode starts off on a good note. That’s right, get your library cards and that late copy of A little life this you checked but never read, because the library is open, honey! Because reading is whaaat? An impossible task due to the fact that my attention span has been decimated by the pandemic. In the mini challenge, we get some really great reads and spontaneous lines from Gottmik, unique fun experiences from everyone else, and then a really spectacular failure from Elliott. Come for the weird word association, stay for the sad B roll of a crumpled cape on the floor. Overall, this is exactly what you would expect from a reading challenge.

For this week’s maxi, the queens will be performing improvised scenes in teams assigned for the Bossy Rossy Ruboot (now Three times), a Maury Povich meets Dr Philtype with Ross Mathews in the titular role. This time around, possibly due to COVID-19 measures, there is no studio audience, so the queens are performing in a completely empty house (the full improv show experience!). The first team is I’m pregnant with my imaginary boyfriend with Denali, Ros and LaLa Ri. Didn’t have yet another recap in the Ros / Denali apologia, but then again, I really thought this team had it in the bag! Everything is perfect: the accent work, the matching maternity outfits made of animal prints and distressed denim, the pratfalls, the object work the platonic ideal of an improv scene at the RuCB Theater. LaLa definitely felt a few crucial moments, but overall I was still quite entertained by these country drag queens and their invisible boyfriend. On the track, Denali steals the show, and I thought for sure we were going to see another Denali / Ros top two. But then again, I underestimated Rus’ desire to push the psychological limits of this pair of Type A outperformers. And so, with a few sizable facial cracks, Ros and Denali are safe again.

The second team escapes the cult of mimeology, with Gottmik, Utica and Olivia Lux. Here’s where the episode begins to repeat itself. For the second week in a row, Olivia amazes the judges with her star power and her brilliant smile Valentina. But this time, I don’t quite see it. There’s no doubt that Olivia has the merchandise, but I’m not convinced she deserved the top prize in this episode. Olivia plays a former mime (who nevertheless pantomimes 90% of the scene) who deals with her trauma with the help of Bossy Rossy and her performer, therapist and charades partner Gottmik. Yes, Olivia is fully committed to the role and flaunts some solid physical comedy chops, but Gottmik deserves the same credit for punctuating every moment with a fun translation. Unfortunately, the scene really falls off the rails when Utica walks in, and it immediately becomes clear why she pushed so hard to play the part of Olivias in the werkroom earlier. Utica is a weird, gangly comedy queen, and I can only imagine the wacky energy she would have brought to a mime with PTSD. But just like her bestie Jesus, Utica is too sweet! (Is that in the Bible? I haven’t read it.) Olivia just has to say she wants the role, and Utica practically falls on herself to give up the role. And she pays dearly. Utica is in the bottom three for the second week in a row and narrowly escapes lip-sync. It’s time for Utica to take a lesson from Eve and become a #girlboss! (Again, have do not read it.)

Next up, Symone and Kandy Muse play Tiffany Gibson and Lil Deb Deb, two wealthy and spoiled former teenage stars who got into a fight. Compared to invisible babies and 600-pound donkeys, Symone and Kandy have a relatively ingrained premise for their improv scene, which makes it all the more impressive that they always manage to make it over the top and fun. Symone having a candle scent for every emotion is a fun touch, as is the fact that she wears an ankle monitor that she never addresses. From where I’m sitting, Kandy doesn’t add a lot of comedy to the scene, so I’m surprised to see her at the top (especially on Ros), but the judges appreciate that she made an effort to play a character other than herself this week, and they heartily congratulate her for it. On the catwalk, they’re both gorgeous, especially Symone in a stunning beaded two-piece set with her name written in braids. While we’re not even halfway through the season, it’s hard to imagine anyone touching the level of excellence Symone brings to the track every week. The two queens get the best marks, but fall just before the victory. Symone is pretty, but the real question is: will Kandys’ fortuitous reversal with the judges result in the fanbase, which quickly turned hostile towards her after her fight with Tamisha? Only time will tell, diva.

Finally, Elliott With Two Ts and Tina Burner in my 600 pound ass is killing our friendship. As Tina predicts at the start of this episode, that’s not Elliotts’ challenge. I’m not really inclined to go to bat for Elliott in any way, but I will say that whatever producer decided Elliott should play a NASA scientist for an improv comedy challenge do not be a girl of girls. Overall, this episode made me feel sympathy for Elliott. She starts the week by confessing that she doesn’t have any friends, then explains to Tina how her crippling depression prevents her from emotionally connecting with her fellow queens and others in her life in general. Granted, most of my compassion dissolves IMMEDIATELY once Ru announces that she is staying on top of LaLa after both lip syncing with Kelly Clarksons Whole Lotta Woman. Elliott is certainly a dancer by training, but it’s really baffling to me that anyone can walk away from this performance thinking that Elliott brought more joy, entertainment value or star quality to the stage. Elliott might be a dancer, but LaLa is a interpreter. If you’ve ever been confused by the distinction between the two, look no further than this lip sync. However, Ru disagrees, so Elliott and his two TIt remains to fight another week. It happens to at least one queen every season, but Elliott is one of those queens who just doesn’t enjoy a run on Drag race. Her new national platform has brought her online demeanor under scrutiny, and the fact that she is now exceeding her welcome is sure to stoke fan base anger even more in the future.

Drag race is by its nature quite repetitive, but I think I tend to degrade myself when it starts to repeat the wrong patterns. For the second week in a row, I find myself very disappointed with the outcome of the lip-syncing, the judging decisions and the unfathomable favoritism of the producer apparently seemingly behind the scenes. It’s frustrating that instead of spending more time with entertaining queens like Tamisha and LaLa, we get a few more episodes of a mediocre conflict with Elliott that doesn’t seem to be to her or our benefit. All of this is made worse by the fact that I have so not much in my life when Drag race makes up about 80% of my weekly mood. So please, RuPaul, fix that. My mental state depends on it.

Until next week!