Connect with us

Entertainment

FOTOfusion returns for the 26th year with virtual events and on-site exhibition

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


If you’re a professional photographer or just love the art of taking photos, the Palm Beach Photographic Center is the place to be in February, practically.

The organization’s annual FOTOfusion, with five days of online presentations and workshops by 40 photographers, runs Tuesday through February 20 at its West Palm Beach location, 415 Clematis St. The event, now in its 26th year, is almost entirely online due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Photographer and speaker Robert Farber will open the festival with a free presentation titled An Unexpected and Unique Career of 50 Years, From Nudes to Beauty, From Fashion to Conceptual and Reinvented. Other photographers who do virtual presentations include Craig Blacklock, Susan Currie, Jack Davis, Jill Enfield, Laurence Gartel, Alissa Hessler, Lewis Kemper, Erika Larsen, Richard Liebowitz and J. Thomas Lopez.

Richard Blanco, who was chosen by President Barack Obama as the fifth inaugural poet, will discuss the marriage of poetry and photography from his book, Boundaries.

The poet Richard Blanco will evoke the marriage of poetry and photography from his book Boundaries. (Photo: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders)

A special exhibition titled From the Heart will highlight the work of award-winning Miami-based photojournalist Maggie Steber, winner of this year’s FOTOmentor award. It will be presented at the Center from Tuesday to April 30. A virtual opening reception is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Award-winning photojournalist Maggie Steber, is the recipient of the 2021 FOTOfusions FOTOmentor Award. Steber's exhibition titled

RELATED: Chihuly’s ‘Fiori’ Installations Exhibited at the Four Arts

Even in the midst of this terrible pandemic, this year, FOTOfusion will be more dynamic than ever, with five days of virtual presentations by 40 amazing photographers that people can enjoy directly from their homes, CEO Fatima NeJame said in a statement. Press.

The Stebers exhibit includes a variety of photographic work from 70 countries, as well as her mother’s memory loss photographic journey, her stories for National Geographic, and a recent personal project called The Secret Garden of Lily LaPalma.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: