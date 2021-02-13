FOTOfusion returns for the 26th year with virtual events and on-site exhibition

If you’re a professional photographer or just love the art of taking photos, the Palm Beach Photographic Center is the place to be in February, practically.

The organization’s annual FOTOfusion, with five days of online presentations and workshops by 40 photographers, runs Tuesday through February 20 at its West Palm Beach location, 415 Clematis St. The event, now in its 26th year, is almost entirely online due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Photographer and speaker Robert Farber will open the festival with a free presentation titled An Unexpected and Unique Career of 50 Years, From Nudes to Beauty, From Fashion to Conceptual and Reinvented. Other photographers who do virtual presentations include Craig Blacklock, Susan Currie, Jack Davis, Jill Enfield, Laurence Gartel, Alissa Hessler, Lewis Kemper, Erika Larsen, Richard Liebowitz and J. Thomas Lopez.

Richard Blanco, who was chosen by President Barack Obama as the fifth inaugural poet, will discuss the marriage of poetry and photography from his book, Boundaries.

A special exhibition titled From the Heart will highlight the work of award-winning Miami-based photojournalist Maggie Steber, winner of this year’s FOTOmentor award. It will be presented at the Center from Tuesday to April 30. A virtual opening reception is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Even in the midst of this terrible pandemic, this year, FOTOfusion will be more dynamic than ever, with five days of virtual presentations by 40 amazing photographers that people can enjoy directly from their homes, CEO Fatima NeJame said in a statement. Press.

The Stebers exhibit includes a variety of photographic work from 70 countries, as well as her mother’s memory loss photographic journey, her stories for National Geographic, and a recent personal project called The Secret Garden of Lily LaPalma.

She explained that Lily LaPalma is her alter ego and that the Secret Garden is a safe place where as a photographer Steber can plant new ideas.

This is where I play. It’s my story more or less, but not obviously, she said.

Stebers’ career as a photojournalist began almost by accident. His original plan was to graduate from the University of Texas with a major in French and possibly become a high school teacher. But when her class demanded that she read medieval French novels, Steber found that she couldn’t do it.

When a friend who was a journalism student asked her to participate in a photography class assignment, Steber fell in love with what she saw. She quickly changed her major in journalism with a minor in photography.

“When I went with her to the darkroom and saw how she was developing the movie, I thought that was really what I wanted to do,” she says.

But in the early 1970s, it was still difficult for women to land reporting jobs. Steber recalls that after graduating she went to GalvestonDailyNews where she heard there was an opening for a job as a reporter / photographer, but the editor told her it was too risky for the newspaper to hire a woman as a night reporter.

Instead of leaving town, Steber stopped by a local cafe, where she asked people if something serious was going on that no one was talking about: she learned that a historic university building with an old block operative was going to be demolished to build a parking lot. People were upset, but no one was listening.

I interviewed people in college and crept into the operating room to take pictures. I stayed up all night writing and printing a dozen photos and was back at the newspaper the next morning.

Steber said the editor was so angry he threatened to call security if she didn’t leave, but he eventually agreed to read the story. After he was done, she had the job.

Nine months later, she moved to New York City as a photo editor for The Associated Press, a job she left for Africa in 1978. Steber lived in Zimbabwe until 1981, covering the last two years of guerrilla warfare led by the late Prime Minister Robert Mugabe.

It was quite brave and crazy at the same time. I left my boyfriend, I quit my job, I didn’t tell my mom where I was going. I told him I was going to work in the AP office in London, Steber said.

She said her love for Africa had taken her to Haiti, where she has worked and visited frequently over the past 30 years.

Steber, former associate editor of photography and reporting for the Miami Herald now works as a freelance writer and remains a frequent contributor for National Geographic. Her photographs are included in the American Women Collection of the Library of Congress, the Guggenheim Foundation, and the Richter Library.

Steber said she was grateful to the Photographic Center for the FOTOmentor award: I love being able to showcase my work because I get the opportunity to tell the story behind the images. It’s not really about me.

IF YOU ARE GOING TO:

What: FOTOfusion 2021

Where: Virtual, with the exception of photojournalist Maggie Steber’s “From the Heart” exhibition, shown Tuesday through April 30 at the Photographic Center, 415 Clematis St. iWest Palm Beach

Price: $ 105 for the silverpassport, which includes all 100, 500 and 600 series presentations; $ 175 for the Gold Passport, includes all presentations and two portfolio reviews.

The four main lectures, including the presentation by poet Richard Blanco on February 20, are free for silver and goldpassport members, and $ 25 per person for the general public.

To register or for more information, visit www.fotofusion.org/pages/registration.php.