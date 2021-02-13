Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner stun in red lingerie





Kim Kardashian has recruited her little sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner to promote her new lingerie line. Kardashian, 40, runs underwear and comfort clothing brand SKIMS and is set to launch a sexier new line just in time for Valentine’s Day. On Friday, the media mogul and his siblings took to Instagram to announce the new venture and share several behind-the-scenes snaps from their promotional photoshoot. Kardashian shared a handful of photos and videos of her and her sisters standing on a raised platform while donning revealing lingerie. KIM KARDASHIAN, KANYE WEST ‘NO LONGER TALKING’ AMID DIVORCE RUMORS: REPORT The videos use a grainy style to make the videos look vintage while the sisters offer sultry looks for the camera. In one video, Kardashian sprays a dollop of whipped cream on her finger and licks it off. The last photo in her post is a close up of her stomach as she sprays more whipped cream on her finger. “Our sexiest @SKIMS collection,” read the caption. “Suitable for everyone Valentines Edition down on 2/14.” The legend of Kylie, 23, is similar, reading, “The sexiest @skims collection so far down 2/14.” KYLIE JENNER IS THE SUBJECT OF A REFERENCE FOR A LAVAIS PARTY THAT APPEARS FOR BLURSE ON CORONAVIRUS RULES: “ DON’T GIVE A DAM ” Her own post contains a brief video clip of herself holding whipped cream in front of her face as she strikes a sexy pose. A photo of herself on all fours on a cake reading “skims” is also in the post. Kendall, 25, also shared several photos from the set. “Vday is coming,” she writes in the caption. “BTS from @skims.” The model shared several photos and videos of herself on the set, including a mirror selfie giving fans a full view of her barely there outfit. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The trio have also received many compliments on their posts. “Perfection!!!” wrote a Kendall fan. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “Gorgeous,” said one of Kylie’s followers, adding a flame emoji for the effect. A Kim fan added: “Beautiful girls”.







