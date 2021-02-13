Movie Friendships, Favorite Comedies, Rewards & Excessive Viewing | Entertainment News

What are you looking at? Along with streaming and watching DVDs of upcoming features, I also discovered the joys of binging shows, something I haven’t done much because of all the movies I watch.

Over the last few months, starting in March of last year, I’ve watched all available episodes of I Love Lucy, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Will & Grace, Frasier, Sex In The City, Somebody Feed Phil, Jerry Seinfelds Comedians in cars having coffee and David Lettermans My next guest doesn’t need to be introduced. Shows are available through Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max.

I found the Seinfeld show to be wonderfully addicting, and I don’t even drink coffee. However, I love the history of comedy. I’ve always been dedicated to Letterman, who I think is a comic book genius.

I did a story about the great talk show host called Mister Lettermans Neighborhood for WIVB-TV. Channel 4 videographer Rich Ersing and I went to Manhattan for then-news director Kirk Varner, also a Letterman fan, to chronicle Daves’ world.

One of the interesting things about the last year of isolation is that while you don’t see as many people as you did, the long-standing bonds with friends seem to be growing stronger. The other day I heard from Marlene Arvan, a dear friend of mine and a member of the Directors Guild Of America.

I went to college with Marlene, who was a great film programmer and one of the smartest people I knew at the time when it came to filmmaking. On campus, she chose literally hundreds of classic, independent and international films for free student film series. Marlene was, and still is, a sublime movie influencer. Watching his selections over the years was a very good film education.

Decades after we met, she and I are still friends. I went to his wedding to Frank Stettner in Manhattan, where they then lived and still live, although now in a loft where I have stayed often. Being invited to a wedding is a truly meaningful mark of a long-standing friendship.

Over the years, Marlene has worked on numerous film and television productions as an Assistant Director and Second Unit Director, the latter being a job that requires overseeing background footage, especially the material of action. Frank is an Emmy Award-winning sound engineer for film and television. He received his Emmy for his work on Martin Scorseses Boardwalk Empire, specifically for the episode titled The Milkmaids Lot. He also has a nomination for the pilot episode of the series.

One of the things I liked about the loft was their individual bedrooms. The apartment has three bedrooms. Theres the large master suite and the other bedrooms each call their office. Marlenes is literally packed with thousands of books, including hundreds on history, analysis, and filmmaking. Franks is stuck with sound engineering material which is amazing to see.

Marlene wrote that she and Frank were watching The Mauritanian, a new movie. However, proving that sometimes even the pros have technical issues, towards the end of the film their Academy Screener image began to fragment. She said: We recorded a DVD and it was pretty exciting to watch, except the DVD started to fall apart towards the end. Aaargh !! Now I have to find it streaming somewhere.

The Mauritanian will be available soon. It has previously received Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for Tahar Rahim and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Jodie Foster.

Yes, we are in awards season and as a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association I participate in the Critics Choice Awards. We have already selected the nominees and we are voting for the winners from March 4 to 5. They will be announced on a TV show on March 7 on the CW network. The CCA Group is the largest association of entertainment critics and journalists working in a variety of media in the United States and Canada.

The Golden Globes are scheduled to air on February 28 with its first bi-coastal awards show. Tiny Fey will co-host the Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler will co-host the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. The Oscars are set for April 25. Both ceremonies will be televised.

I also watch movies that I like. The other day a website asked me to list guilty pleasures of comedy. My response was, as always, that I never feel guilty for liking a movie, no matter what the genre. Why should anyone feel guilty about loving something that entertains them? Never apologize for a movie you love passionately.

In alphabetical order, my top 15 sound comedies are Annie Hall, Auntie Mame, Best In Show, Dr Strangelove, Duck Soup, Dumb And Dumber, His Girl Friday, Some Like It Hot, The Big Lebowski, The Cable Guy, The Solid Gold Cadillac, The Thrill Of It All, Trouble In Paradise (the 1932 version), Waiting For Guffman, and what’s up, Doc? I also have favorite silent films.

Remember, as The Dude says: This rug I had, it really tied the room together.

All movies are available to watch on DVD or Blu-ray, via On Demand, Criterion Channel streaming, Turner Classic Movies or cable streaming, and other streaming choices.

Michael Calleri reviews films for the Niagara Gazette and the CNHI News Network. Contact him at [email protected]