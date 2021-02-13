Bobby Rush and Judas and cast member Black Messiah will meet soon.

Former Black Panther member and U.S. Representative Bobby Rush, D-Illinois, and Darrell Britt-Gibson, the actor who portrayed him in the movie Judas and the Black Messiah, would love to meet one day.

Rush, the co-founder of Illinois’ Black Panther Party section, said he saw the film, which details the events leading up to a pre-dawn raid in December 1969 that led to the murder of the Chapter President Fred Hampton, 21, and Mark Clark, by the Chicago Police Department, in conjunction with the Cook County Attorneys Office and the FBI.

The film was emotionally engaging, Rush said. It’s a good movie that must be seen. This will put Freds’ story at the center of his personality, his life in general, and certainly his assassination. We must always keep in mind that the assassination of Fred Hamptons was the only state sanctioned assassination of a political leader on American soil. The assassination of Abraham Lincolns was not sanctioned by the state. The assassination of John F. Kennedys was not sanctioned by the state.

And like most movies based on real events, this one lacks key events, Rush says. However, he says Judas shows the extent of fear that the FBI, led by director J. Edgar Hoover, had of the mostly Hampton Panthers at the time.

The film was accurate to a point; This is not the full story of the Black Panthers, nor the Illinois Black Panther Party, Rush said. … Fred was considered a national threat. Hoover feared Freds’ potential to be a national spokesperson. They had to be aware that we were working tirelessly to get Fred out of the country.

I encourage people to go see the film. It’s a Hollywood version of the truth, but people will know better the heroic and valiant contributions of these young men and women who have dedicated themselves to trying to uplift the black community.

On the set of Judas, Britt-Gibson began to understand the seriousness of recreating such a pivotal moment in Rushs’ life.

It’s a little scary because you know you are [portraying] someone’s life, and you’ve put it all in, and you hope you’ve done them justice, said Britt-Gibson, who says there’s a plan underway to meet the congressman someday. It is such a blessing to be chosen to play someone like Mr. Rush, knowing what he stood for, what he fought for, what he went through and what he stood for. [Black Panthers] endured.

They were children; it’s really amazing what they have been loaded. And also amazing what they accomplished.

And did Britt-Gibson do well with Rush?

Her character had very little to say, and I’m okay with that, Rush said. [Britt-Gibson] did a good job, and I can’t wait to meet the young man.

Over the years, Rush has used his platform to keep the memory of the Hamptons alive and to remind the masses who are responsible for the deaths of charismatic leaders.

On December 4, 2019, on the 50th anniversary of the Hamptons murder, Rush tweeted a thread where he said, in part:

Tragically, Freds’ murder was not an accident. It was planned by the highest levels of law enforcement in our country. The FBI conspired with the CPD to assassinate Fred, marking one of the few cases of political assassination by law enforcement in this country.

And last year, Rush released a declaration to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, saying, in part:

Madam Speaker, let us never forget the courage, conviction and compassion of Fred Hampton. Although this government assassinates him at just 21, President Freds’ work and legacy is everlasting.

In a ZOOM conversation about the film with students at Triton College this week, director Shaka King said one of the barriers to making a Hampton film is what film industry insiders tell him. were said to be the lack of name recognition associated with the activist. Many members of the film cast hadn’t heard of Hampton at any of the schools they attended.

Rush says the legacy of his deceased friends is often seen in the political power wielded by blacks over time. He quotes Cook County District Attorney Edward Hanrahans, ousted from his political office in 1972, three years after the Hamptons murder, and the historic election of Mayor Harold Washington, Senator Carol Moseley Braun (the first black woman elected to the US Senate ) and President Barack Obama.

Once you connect these dots, you can see how [Hampton] was 21, even 50 years later, Rush said. He had such a profound effect on the politics of the nation. His phrase, you can kill a revolutionary, but you cannot kill a revolution, shows what is happening right now.