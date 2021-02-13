Brooklyn-based Celebrity Stylist Gives Gorilla Glue Viral Girl Makeover





The viral video of a woman claiming to have sprayed Gorilla Glue into her hair has caught the attention of a celebrity hairstylist who says incidents like this are more common than you might think. Brooklyn-based hair master Neal Farinah watched the viral sensation, with millions on social media, as Tessica Brown was in a tight spot. “I was like wow, she’s in trouble, that’s a mistake, it’s a big mistake she made,” says Farinah. Industrial grade Gorilla Glue, used to bond ceramics, glass and wood, left Brown with hair like a helmet for a month. Farinah, who has been a stylist for Beyonce and Mary J. Blige, says not to laugh too much at Brown because it could be anyone. “There are so many products here now that are so destructive to a customer’s hair and scalp, and I think more education is needed,” he says. While many laughed at Brown’s distress, Farinah took to social media to share her 30 years of hair care experience. “I want to make her happy, and if it’s flying over there and doing a nice makeover with her, helping her, that’s what I want to do personally,” he says. While Louisiana has since received much needed surgical help, Farinah says things could have been much worse. “It could be developed psoriasis, psoriasis that could prevent hair from growing, and she could have ended up with bald spots that would never grow back, and that’s very serious,” he says. . Stylist says this serves as a lesson for everyone to read before applying and ending up with your own hair nightmare.

