John David Washington and 9 other actors who followed in their parents’ footsteps

One of the reasons it’s so difficult for newcomers to break into Hollywood is because of the already huge amount of talent around every corner, and many of them are the descendants of already prolific actors. It may not seem fair, but there’s no denying how skilled these actors are.

As they grew up watching their parents onscreen, portraying everything from serial killers to treasure hunters, it’s only natural that they want to pursue this career on their own.

ten Bill Skarsgrd

While not everyone knows who Bill Skarsgrd is, as his bigger role has him hiding behind a terrifying cloak of makeup and CGI, the actor is best known for playing Pennywise, the evil demon clown in He and It: Chapter Two. While the clown’s flashier and spookier visuals are one of the things the remake does best, his Skarsgrds performances make the adaptation as great as it is.

It turns out fear is in the family, as Billsfather, Stellan Skarsgrd, is the serial killer of The girl with the dragon tattoo, Father Merrin in Exorcist: the beginning, and the main antagonist of the next Dune.

9 Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is easily more famous than her father. Whether it was her knowledge of playing Lara Croft in the tomb Raider or being the star of grips of action movies in the 2000s, it’s impossible not to know who Jolie is.Although they don’t share the same last name, her father is Jon Voight, who apparently passed the torch to Jolie, as he starred in a number of action movies in the ’90s, and he even played Jolies’ onscreen father in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, too much.

8 Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller made a name for himself in comedy over 20 years ago, but it seems he’s inherited his comedic skills. Jerry Stiller is sadly deceased, but hell is remembered for decades for playing Frank Costanza, Georges’ father in Seinfeld.

As Ben Stiller became best known for his hilarious quotes in movies like Zoolander, his father is no different, as one of the most famous quotes from Seinfeld comes from when Frank screams, Serenity Now! Stiller even continued his sitcom success in the 2000s with King of queens, in which he played a role similar to Frank.

7 Jason schwartzman

Being one of Wes Andersons’ go-to cast, as he starred in The Darjeeling Limited, Rushmore, and Kingdom of Moonrise, Jason Schwartzman comes from a line of critical darlings. While not as famous as some of the other parents, Jason Schwartzmans’ mother is Talia Shire, who is best known for playing Adrianna in the Rocky Series and Connie Corleone in the Godfather movies.

Jason Schwartzman comes from a family of immense talent, as not only is his mother an actress, but his uncle is Francis Ford Coppola, director of the Godfather series and Apocalypse now. And some of his cousins ​​include Nicolas Cage and Sofia Coppola.

6 Charlie sheen

Although the actor has since become known more for his off-screen antics than for his performances in long-running parody TV shows and movies, Charlie sheen was once the highest paid actor on television, earn $ 1.8 million per episode for Two and a half men. Sheen followed in the footsteps of his father, Martin Sheen, who was the star of the big and small screen for decades, as he played the President of the United States in West wing for seven seasons. Like Martin starred in the iconic Vietnam War film Apocalypse now, Charlie even directed one of his own, which is one of the best acting movies.

5 Emma Roberts

At just 29 years old, Emma Roberts is becoming more and more of a movie star by the day, but her most famous role is in american horror story, as she starred in five seasons of the anthology series. Her father, Eric Roberts, is one of those actors who seemingly appears in everything, too; her aunt is Julia Roberts.

After winning an Oscar nomination for his role in Train out of control in 1985, Roberts became one of the few actors to have over 500 credits to his name. Some of his most notable appearances are in The black Knight and Inherent vice.

4 Kiefer Sutherland

It’s easy to break Kiefer Sutherlands’ career, as every decade is almost like a completely different phase of his filmography. Beginning in the ’80s, Sutherland played the bad boy in films like Stay by my side, lost boys, and Flatliners. In the 2000s, he was a certified film star, appearing in A few good men and A time to kill. And the 2000s saw him carry a whole TV show on his shoulders, starring in an incredible 192 episodes of 24. His father, Donald Sutherland, has been Hollywood royalty for decades now, and he still appears in huge blockbuster movies like The hunger Games.

3 Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher could potentially be responsible for the role of the most iconic female character in movie history, and she’s left such a legacy as her role as Princess Leia is iconic. Despite being widely known for playing Leia, Fisher was still one of the most famous actors on the planet before his death. Much like her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in the 1950s and 1960s, Sing in the rain and How the West was won. Carrie’s own daughter, Billie Lourd, is also an actor.

2 John David Washington

Start with the TV show BallersJohn David Washington may have gotten to where he is with the help of his father, but he quickly proves he has just as much prowess. Denzel Washington has always been the gravitational pull of every movie, and that’s why he’s won two Oscars, but John David Washington will surely catch up with him. His performance in BlacKkKlansman shows his potential, and everyone noticed him after his performance Principle.

1 Laura Dern

Since his main role in jurassic parkLaura Dern has had her fingers in so many different pies, having starred in everything from billion dollar blockbuster movies to David Lynch passion projects. She is the daughter of Bruce Dern, who has been in films for over six decades now. Even at 84, his father is still working in some of the most famous films of recent times, including Quentin Tarantinos. Once upon a time in hollywood.

