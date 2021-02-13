Hollywood South is back and coming to a screen near you





NEW ORLEANS In a behind-the-scenes look at a new crime-themed television pilot shot under Des Allemands Bridge in St. Charles Parish, the fictional world created by a crew is a sign that South Hollywood is back on track. The show, Blood Relative, is one of dozens of shows in Louisiana that is currently in production with more to come. Productions in Louisiana have had a difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the last week and a half, things have really picked up speed and gone on their own. I watch people call and ask questions not just about availability now, but until 2022,” said Jason Waggenspack, CEO of Ranch Studios. . Waggenspack spoke to WWLTV Paul Dudley at Ranch Studios this summer, as business picked up, he added new signage for sanitizing stations and guidelines on social distancing. He said recently that now he has been very busy and looking to grow. “I think we’re in a really good year for this year and hopefully the next two or three years it’s going to be pretty busy in the state of Louisiana,” Waggenspack said. Louisiana is working with familiar favorites like NCIS New Orleans, but also new shows like The Your Honor starting Bryan Cranston and a few feature films. Carroll Morton of Film New Orleans said she has never received more calls from film and television productions. “So finding places where they can shoot content is really a big driving force in the industry right now,” Carroll Morton, New Orleans Film. During the filming of “Blood Relative”, the crews followed strict rules of masking and social distancing. Waggenspack said there hasn’t been a single case of covid-19 on set. “It has been a learning curve on my property and really streamlined it made it a well-oiled machine and at the end of the day we had no instances where there had been outbreaks here,” a said Jason Waggenspack. In New Orleans, where the largest number of productions are located, the economic impact last year was $ 475 million as filming was suspended for four months. Morton said this year is going to be bigger than ever. “I am only growing, developing, offering opportunities for residents to find jobs in the industry. I really see this as a recovery industry for the city of New Orleans, ”said Carroll Morton. Stay up to date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news about you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our local news reports and events. LOCAL AND LATEST NEWS * Receive r …

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos